The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) supports the Fort Bend community in numerous ways, including donating monies raised from fundraisers to event beneficiaries and providing volunteers to agencies selected as core placements.
The FBJSL’s Community Assistance Fund (CAF) allows FBJSL to extend financial support even further by providing grants of up to $5,000 to charitable causes serving Fort Bend County with requests to fund a critical need, pilot a program, or expand a significant service to the community. Applications for CAF grants are accepted, and CAF grants are awarded, on an ongoing basis throughout the year.
If your agency or organization is interested in applying for a CAF grant, please visit the Request Support page of the FBJSL website (www.fbjsl.org/request-support).
All applications should be submitted via e-mail to brccom@fbjsl.com The Service League is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
“Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable, as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill, and camaraderie for all members,” organizers said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.