The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) continues to make a difference within the Fort Bend community through its Community Assistance Fund.
The fund can provide grants of up to $5,000 per League year, per agency, to local Fort Bend non-profits that need financial support to fund a critical need, pilot a program or expand a significant service to the community.
FBJSL recently helped two Fort Bend non-profit agencies through the Community Assistance Fund
The first award was to Two Lives Changed (formerly known as Teen Life Center) in the amount of $5,000 to use on diapers, wipes and meals for young mothers seeking support at the non-profit’s Rosenberg location.
To learn more about Two Lives Changed visit at www.twoliveschangedtx.org.
The second award was to Habitat for Humanity in the amount of $5,000 for use towards a new box truck for its ReStore donation pick up program. Profits from the ReStore warehouse help fund critical home repair projects in the community.
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity visit at www.fortbendhabitat.org.
Non-profit agencies interested in applying can visit the request our support page of the FBJSL website at www.fbjsl.org.
