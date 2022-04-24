FBJSL Awards Scholarships to Fort Bend High School Girls for Outstanding Volunteerism

]
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is pleased to announce the Volunteer Scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year to the following young ladies for their outstanding service contributions to our community: Leeah Chang, Anshumi Jhaveri, Maddy Xiong, Arshia Verma, Urva Patel and Kathyrn Reynolds.
Leeah Chang attends Seven Lakes High School. Her volunteer service hours and leadership positions at the “Houston Food Bank” where she has worked over 450 hours has helped give way to her passion for helping others. While visiting a non-profit school in Mexico, Leeah taught Spanish and upon her return created a website for the non-profit in three (3) languages. She serves as the Team Captain of the JV/Varsity Cross Country Team and is a member of the Varsity Orchestra. Leeah will be attending Brown University in Fall.
Anshumi Jhaveri attends Dulles High School and has received numerous academic awards as well as awards in Debate and Destination Imagination. Her passion for helping others began at the tender of age of 4 volunteering with “Special Olympics”. Anshumi has volunteered over 360 hours for “Start the Heart Imitative” bringing CPR awareness to elementary schools where she has taught over 2000 students CPR. She also created an online platform bringing the CPR course directly to the classroom. She has volunteered countless hours to “Young Jains of America” organizing volunteer activities and helping to raise over $10,000 for the benefit of charitable organizations.
Maddy Xiong attends Clements High School. She has excelled as a soccer player and serves as the Varsity Team Captain. Maddy has been recruited to play soccer at the collegiate level by many universities such as MIT, NYU, and the University of Chicago. When she’s not on the field, you will find this gifted athlete serving her community. She has volunteered over 100 hours with the “Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student of the Year Campaign” where she co-led a team of 10 to raise over $20,000. She has volunteered with “Essential Care” contributing over 150 hours assisting with the assembly of thousands of covid relief packages and created and built a website that amassed over 30,000 views on social media. Maddy also excels as a gifted student scoring 1570 out of 1600 on the SAT.
Arshia Verma attends Dulles High School. She has served her community through both leadership roles and volunteerism. She has contributed over 165 hours to “Unite and Inspire” and served as the co-leader of “Dulles Girls Bytes” teaching workshops on the use of Java, SQL, Python and HTML/CSS to school-aged girls. Arshia is also the Co-President and Co-Founder of “Sending Eyeglasses Everywhere”, which has collected and donated 1377 pairs of eyewear to clinics in and around the Houston area and Mexico. She has a love of music and co-founded “HindiPiano”, where she has transcribed and published over 19 popular Bollywood songs into western-style notation. She has also accomplished having a collaborative research paper “How does Diet Pills and Muscle Supplement Usage Impact Youth Eating Disorders in the United States” published in the Harvard Public Health Review Journal.
Urva Patel attends William B. Travis High School and has served in many leadership roles in the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Travis Indian Student Association, Science National Honor Society, Health Occupation Students of America, and BAPS Youth Service Training. She has passionately volunteered countless hours to “BAPS Temple” as a Language Tutor teaching children ages 4 through 12 the Gujarti language. Urva has excelled in her academics and is in the top 3% of her class. She plans to pursue a medical program after completion of her undergraduate degree.
Kathyrn Reynolds attends George Ranch High School. She has volunteered over 100 hours at Sire Therapeutic Horsemanship helping lead disabled riders therapy sessions as well as caring for the horses. She serves as the President of “The Child Advocate’s Club” where she organizes fundraising events and service projects. She also serves as Vice President of “Skills USA” where she has competed in the Opening and Closing Ceremony and Forensic Team competitions. Kathryn supports her community all by which still maintaining a 4.551 GPA on a 4.0 scale and works parttime.
Congratulations to these admirable young women, who were selected from a highly qualified pool of applicants. FBJSL is proud to support you and wishes all applicants the best in your pursuit of higher education!
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members.
Proceeds from various events and fundraisers have made it possible for FBJSL to donate more than $4.5 million to non-profit agencies in the Fort Bend community since its inception in 2001.
