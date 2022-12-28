FBJSL and MHSL Present 2022 Sugar Plum Market Funds to Local Charities

The Fort Bend Junior Service League’s annual Sugar Plum Market raised $352,000 this year.
Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser were presented to 24 local charities serving Fort Bend County on Dec. 13 at a check presentation ceremony hosted by Memorial Hermann Sugar Land hospital, which was the title sponsor of the event.
Speakers in attendance included Malisha Patel, CEO and senior vice-president of MHSL and Tanesha Mosley, FBJSL president.
The city of Stafford has generously partnered with FBJSL to host the Sugar Plum Market at the Stafford Centre since 2004.
The following beneficiaries were presented with grants just in time to celebrate the holidays: Access Health, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston, Brazos Bend Guardianship, Catholic Charities, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, College Community Career, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, Fort Bend History Association, Fort Bend Hope, Fort Bend Rainbow Room, Fort Bend Seniors, Gigi’s Playhouse, God’s Garden, Hope Fort Bend Clubhouse, Hope for Three, Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, Literacy Council, Parks Youth Ranch, Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship, Sire, Texana Center, and the FBJSL Community Assistance Fund (CAF).
The CAF will allow market proceeds to continue helping deserving individuals and worthy agencies through FBJSL’s scholarship program and emergency/emerging grant opportunities.
“The 21st annual Sugar Plum Market was a huge success, with nearly 6,000 shoppers returning to shop from over 105 vendors,” Mosley said. “This year’s Market was a true testament to the importance of every sponsor, vendor, volunteer, and patron. The proceeds we raise will further allow us to give back to the community we love and serve. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without your support.”
