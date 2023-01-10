FBJSL Accepting Educational Scholarship Applications

The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for our annual Scholarship Awards for the 2022-2023 academic year. Each year, FBJSL may award up to six $1,000 Volunteer Scholarships and one $2,000 New Beginnings Scholarship.
The Volunteer Scholarships are awarded to female high school seniors in Fort Bend County who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in volunteerism and community service and plan to attend an accredited college or university.
The New Beginnings Scholarship is offered to assist Fort Bend County women with established financial needs who have been accepted into an accredited college, university, or vocational school after taking a break in their education.
Additional information and copies of the applications are available on FBJSL’s website at www.fbjsl.org. Applications will be accepted until February 1, 2023.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable, as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members.
Proceeds from various events and fundraisers have made it possible for FBJSL to donate more than $4.8 million to non-profit agencies in the Fort Bend community since its inception in 2001.
Contact us at http://www.fbjsl.org or publicrelations@fbjsl.com
