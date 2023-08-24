FBC Master Gardeners garner recognition for educating public

The Fort Bend County Master Gardener Association (FBCMGA) received the first-place award in the 2022 Texas Master Gardener Association’s (TMGA) Search for Excellence “Teaching Site” category.
This category recognizes a project that establishes a new, or substantially enhances an existing physical location for educational purposes to display or share best horticulture practices. FBCMGA won the award with their Vegetable Garden Enhancement Project (VGEP).
The goal of this project was to enhance learning experiences in natural resources conservation to Fort Bend communities by providing hands-on learning through onsite demonstrations.
The award was presented at the Texas Master Gardener Association annual conference, then brought back to the county for a special presentation to the local members who made the project a reality.
