FBC Master Gardeners garner recognition for educating public

Members of the VGEP project design team pose with a representative of the Texas Master Gardener Association with their first-place-award plaque. Front row, from left, are Carol Gaas (FBCMG President), Brandy Rader (Volunteer Coordinator), Brenda Myers, Louie McDaniel (TXMG Volunteer Ambassador), Peg d’Hemecourt and Falguni Patel. Back row, from left, are Ron Rogers, Jean Trevino, Mary Parkhouse, Don Myers, Steve Schmerbeck (FBCMG Immediate Past President), Don Parkhouse, Anita Maddox, and Boone Holladay (Fort Bend County Extension Agent-Horticulture). 

The Fort Bend County Master Gardener Association (FBCMGA) received the first-place award in the 2022 Texas Master Gardener Association’s (TMGA) Search for Excellence “Teaching Site” category.

This category recognizes a project that establishes a new, or substantially enhances an existing physical location for educational purposes to display or share best horticulture practices. FBCMGA won the award with their Vegetable Garden Enhancement Project (VGEP).

The goal of this project was to enhance learning experiences in natural resources conservation to Fort Bend communities by providing hands-on learning through onsite demonstrations.

The award was presented at the Texas Master Gardener Association annual conference, then brought back to the county for a special presentation to the local members who made the project a reality.

