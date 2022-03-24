FBC German Society attends state convention

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, ten members of the Fort Bend Chapter of the Texas German Society attended the 39th annual convention of the Texas German Society at the Tomball VFW Post 2417 Hall in Tomball, Texas.
The Convention was opened by the host chapter presidents, Aaron Schindewolf, North Harris County Chapter and Marion McClinton, Harris County Chapter. Dr. Richard Noack opened the day with prayer in both German and English. The American and Texas flags were presented by American Heritage Girls, Troop TX2928.
Tomball Mayor ProTem, Lori Klein Quinn and Chamber of Commerce President, Bruce Hillegeist also welcomed the convention. German Consulate Michael Ott addressed the group.
Programs were presented by Aaron Schindewolf for Steve Baird on the German Texans in Harris County, the Wunderlich Living History Farm, and Klein, the Texas Historical Museum. Rodney Koenig, one of the founders of Texas German Society, talked about St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and the Spring Branch area. The Das ist Keine Kunst dancers entertained and music was provided by Enzian Buam.
An annual business meeting was held during the convention. At convention date, 389 members had paid dues for 2022 and there are 13 chapters. Nine of the thirteen chapters were represented at the convention.
Scholarship Committee Chairperson, Grace Holtkamp, presented the names of the winners of the essay contest: 1st Place ($1500.00) is Brynn Mikulenka from LaGrange High school; 2nd place ($1000.00) is Rosa Ramirez from Travis High School in Ft. Bend ISD; 3rd Place ($750.00) is Laura Davis from Seven Lakes High School in Katy ISD.
Aaron Schindewolf read the names of the deceased members since the last Convention in 2019, ringing a bell to remind us of those we lost. The Fort Bend Chapter of the Texas German Society had 6 members deceased since the last convention in 2019: Edwin Anderson, Paul Johnnie Cooper, Winona Luedeke, Pat Parma, Juanita Todd, and Walter Todd.
At the end of the Convention, Aaron Schindewolf introduced TGS President Kathryn Haluska to make a closing statement to the members present.
“During this year I have been reminded of what our ancestors endured when they left their homeland to come to Texas and the New World to begin a better life for themselves and their families. And we are here to carry on with what they left for us – our heritage. There is always something that you can share with your extended families – children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, etc., other family and even friends – things you remember from the ‘old days’! Younger generations may not want to hear it, but a ‘sprinkling’ of THEIR heritage can always be included somewhere. Even if it is a word or two in German, a German song that has been passed down, or sharing old photos of the ancestors. Or, remembering life on the farm. Your family heritage is not taught in the classroom – YOU are the teachers!”
