Fort Bend County ESD #6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 27, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Make sure to attend meetings to get updates for the Fire Station. Meetings are always open to the public.
Remember with the high winds and lack of rain to be cautious of burning outdoors. Many grass fires in the surrounding areas lately.
Has everyone seen all the new buildings happening on the feeder at highway 36? What are your thoughts. Do you think we need a grocery store on our side of town? Getting to Town Center these days to shop is a nightmare. How about a brewery or something to that affect? Katy and Richmond have several, how about Rosenberg get something fun to do. Roller rink? I’m down for that. Anything to go back in time to the 80’s.
Early Voting Period — City/School/MUD Election dates are as follow April 25 thru April 29, 2022, from 8-7 pm and April 30, 2022, from 8am-5pm.
Do not forget to get your rental booked with Pleak City Hall, Call Erin @ (281) 239-8504 or pleakvillage@yahoo.com.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939 or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.