Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved Daddy-Daughter Dance returns to Needville.
Girls from infancy to eighth grade will dance the night away with their favorite valentines - their daddies - making special memories that will last a lifetime.
The event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Creekside Christian Fellowship.
Cost is $20 per couple, with $10 for each additional daughter.
Tickets are available at the front office of all four Needville ISD campuses during regular school hours and may be purchased by cash or check. Checks may be made out to “NISD Activity Fund.”
Presented by Needville High School’s Blue Jay Stage Company, the enchanted evening includes professional-style photos taken by members of the high school’s yearbook club and dancing to a wide variety of live music provided by a D.J.
Cookies and punch are included with tickets, and bottled water and snacks will be offered for $1 each.
Little princesses who want to complete their special look for the evening can have their nails painted for $3.
Blue Jay Stage Company Director Curtis Barber said his students are thrilled to be able to once again provide the very special valentine-themed event for young girls and their Prince Charmings.
“We are so excited to be back, and we’re really looking forward to a very special and memorable evening,” he said. “So, get your dancing shoes on; it’s time to boogie.”
All proceeds from the Daddy-Daughter Dance benefit the Blue Jay Stage Company, helping to purchase props and costumes, fund field trips and contest entry fees, and much more.
Email Barber at barberc@needvilleisd.com for additional information.
