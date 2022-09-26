The ESD #6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. September 28, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Meetings are always open to the public. They will receive a report from the Construction committee regarding construction of station 1. They will receive a financial report from the treasurer and pay district bills.
Come out to Tractor Supply Company off the feeder between 36 and 2218 for Farmers Market Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
I am sure everyone has heard or read about the event that took place at the fair on Friday night. We were there and I’ll just say it was super scary.
But please don’t let that deter you and your family from enjoying the thing that we look forward to every year!
After the last couple years, we have had, we, adults and children need enjoyment. The kids that are showing animals need people to show up. Do not let these inconsiderate individuals ruin times of making memories.
With the holidays coming up, you may need a place to hold you get togethers, parties, events ect. Pleak City Hall has plenty of dates open. Call the office for more details 281-239-8504.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
