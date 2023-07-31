Family Story Time at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will resume its fall schedule after a two-week break in August.
This free program, for families with children of all ages, will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning Aug. 16, at 10:15 a.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
During Family Story Time, children will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes.
Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
The schedule for August is as follows:
Aug. 2 and 3 — NO PROGRAM
Aug. 9 and 10 — NO PROGRAM
