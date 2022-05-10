VFW Post 3903 service officer Gary Warner remembers the day the vintage Ford Mustang was delivered to his home in Rosenberg.
“My wife, Shuhuan, took one look at it and said, ‘It’s a piece of junk, send it back!’ It was covered in gunk and she thought I had wasted my money,” Gary recalls with a chuckle. “She wanted the driver to put it back on his flatbed and take it back to the person I bought it from and get my money back.”
But Gary believed the 1967 Mustang was worth every cent of the $20,000 he had spent on it.
“I cleaned it up and other members of the Houston Mustang Club told me ‘you got a steal on this one,’ because it had no rust anywhere,” the Army veteran said.
Gary entered the Mustang in the Post car show on Saturday. Price of entry: one can of soup or other non perishable food item, which would be donated to the Warriors Refuge, based in West Columbia but which services area counties, such as Fort Bend and Wharton.
The gold and white Mustang was among about two dozen classic and vintage automobiles entered in the car show-fundraiser.
Some of the vehicles were new model, high-performance cars that cost big bucks.
Klarissa and Marissa Kientz entered their Chevrolet Sports Sedan 6.2 liter V-8. The models start at about $50,000 and can go from 0-60 in five seconds.
Post member Frank Cempa entered his son’s orange 2019 Chevy Corvette. Son Adam is a sergeant for the Sugar Land Police Department and had to work on Saturday so Frank decided he would show off the expensive auto.
Like Gary Warner, Greatwood resident Bill Clark also knows a great deal when he sees one — even if the vintage auto hasn’t been driven in years.
In this case, it was an El Camino — you know, the half-car, half-truck so popular in the 1970s and 1980s.
“I had always wanted an El Camino,” recalled Bill, the regional supply manager for Strategic Materials Inc. of Houston.
“I was on a business trip in North Carolina and I saw it peeking out of a barn as I was traveling down a country road. I turned around and went to the front door of the nice frame country house in front of the barn. I was greeted by a gentleman that permitted me to go to the barn and take a look unaccompanied. I spent about 30 minutes or so looking over the car. It obviously hadn’t moved in quite some time but some recent (within the past few years) work had been done.”
At first, the elderly gentleman refused to sell the vehicle.
“I visited with the gentleman in his home, he invited me in for dinner and absolutely refused to even consider selling his El Camino,” Bill recalled. “As we talked about our past car experiences, he suddenly stopped conversing and advised that he thought I would be a good owner for his baby. A fair price was settled and the car was shipped to Sugar Land about a month later in 2017.”
Much of the work on the El Camino that was previously performed was not what he desired. It had to be replaced.
“I spent about three years, cleaning and replacing part after part, some to the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) standard but most relying on new technology,” Bill explained. “Suspension, body mounts, brakes, radiator, cooling system, electrical alternator, sway bar, shocks, wheels and tires were all replaced by me in my garage in Greatwood.”
The interior was stripped out and modified with seats and console from the local wrecking yard (The steering wheel is from a Camaro. The console is from an Impala. The wheels are from a 2012 Camaro).
“I did everything I could handle but many replacement issues were outside of my skill set,” he added.
“But the local craftsmen in Richmond and Rosenberg were able to replace the engine (Albert Aguilar at Cutting Edge Performance is my personal hero!). The exhaust was created by another Rosenberg craftsman in his back yard and the transmission by another great shop there.”
The engine was new and unpacked from a crate.
No body work has been done, except cleaning, polishing and touch up paint.
“The paint was tediously matched by AJ Foyt (now Tesco) employees in Rosenberg,” he noted.
Bill figures he’s spent about $15,000 restoring the El Camino.
“I got it in 2017 and I’m still working on it,” he said. “But these show cars are never really finished. There’s always something else to do.”
Gary Warner knows well the costs of restoring a vintage auto.
He plans to spend another $7,000-$10,000 getting the gold and white Mustang repainted metallic red.
Still, all the hard work and expense is worth it, both car owners say.
“My vehicle class had some tough competition but the El Camino won third place in the “pick-up” category,” Bill said, adding, “I get a lot of thumbs up and waves and honks from other drivers when I drive it around town. My wife Charla hates to ride in it with me because she hates all the attention.”
