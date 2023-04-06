Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. assured the city council on Tuesday that the city has complied with the open records request by businessman Todd Doucet.
However, Doucet told The Herald he has only received a small portion of the public records he sought.
“We originally asked for 16 items and have only received roughly four,” he said.
Here is the documents Doucet and his attorney Phillip Knop sought through the Texas Public Information Act, dated March 24, 2021.
1. Any and all contracts between the city of Kendleton and any entity in which Darryl K. Humphrey Sr. owns an interest.
2. Any and all payroll or payment receipts to Mr. Humphrey and any entity in which Mr. Humphrey owns an interest.
3. Any and all of Kendleton’s city ordinances, including, but not limited to, Building Ordinance No. 1015-03 and International Building Code Ordinance No. 710-2012 in support of that certain Cease-and-Desist Letter attached.
4. Any and all documents between Kendleton’s city council and city staff regarding commercial units being changed to residential units at the property located at 0 HP Johnson St., Kendleton, TX 77351.
5. Any and all communications between Kendleton’s city council and city staff regarding commercial units being changed to residential units at the property.
6. Any and all meeting minutes for the city of Kendleton, wherein Lazy K RV Park was included in discussion topics and/or agenda items.
7. Any and all emails, text messages, or recorded communications between Kendleton city staff and Mr. Humphrey regarding Lazy K.
8. Any and all documented violations by Lazy K.
9. Any and all documents regarding fee assessments for Lazy K.
10. Any and all documents regarding water meters for recreational vehicles.
11. Any and all ordinances regarding the expiration of building, moving or demolishing permits.
12. Any and all fees, assessments and ordinances regarding the addition of water taps and the discharge of water other than sewage.
In a second Texas Public Information Request dated Feb. 9, 2022, Doucet and Knop also sought:
13. Any and all business relationships between Mr. Humphrey and Admiral TLC, LLC.
14. Any and all documents related to contracts approved by Kendleton for Admiral TLC, LLC, to include access to Kendleton municipal water utilities.
15. Any and all communications, to include emails and texts between Kendleton city council, city staff, Mr. Humphrey, and Kendleton regarding Admiral TLC, LLC.
16. Any and all documents for water bills provided to any recreation vehicle parks owned by the city of Kendleton.
