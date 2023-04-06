Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. assured the city council on Tuesday that the city has complied with the open records request by businessman Todd Doucet.

However, Doucet told The Herald he has only received a small portion of the public records he sought.

“We originally asked for 16 items and have only received roughly four,” he said.

Here is the documents Doucet and his attorney Phillip Knop sought through the Texas Public Information Act, dated March 24, 2021.

1. Any and all contracts between the city of Kendleton and any entity in which Darryl K. Humphrey Sr. owns an interest.

2. Any and all payroll or payment receipts to Mr. Humphrey and any entity in which Mr. Humphrey owns an interest.

3. Any and all of Kendleton’s city ordinances, including, but not limited to, Building Ordinance No. 1015-03 and International Building Code Ordinance No. 710-2012 in support of that certain Cease-and-Desist Letter attached.

