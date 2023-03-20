A former accountant for the city of Kendleton told council members she had been fired after notifying the mayor about shoddy bookkeeping practices at City Hall, including the use of city credit cards for personal reasons.
“I have seen several things that made me feel uncomfortable working at Kendleton’s City Hall,” Ayanna Merchant told the council in an email sent Feb. 8. “These things consist of large deposits being held in the City Secretary’s drawer, large amounts of checks written without the consent of council knowing, excessive use of credit card purchases without council consent, purchasing items for personal use on city credit cards, and missing receipts.”
Merchant said her duties as accountant were to reconcile bank accounts, credit card expenditures and prepare monthly financial reports for council review.
Merchant said Mayor Darryl Humphrey fired her in January after she brought the discrepancies to his attention.
“In the last several months, I had been trying to get a meeting with the council, and now I will never get that chance due to the termination issued by (City Secretary) Christina Flores and Darryl Humphrey,” she said in her email to the council.
Humphrey said he dismissed Merchant after she blocked him and city staff from contacting her.
Humphrey said he was attempting to talk to Merchant about the upcoming audit of city books and could never get a hold of her. Merchant works out of her home office an hour and a half away from Kendleton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.