The Epsilon Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an International Society for Key Women Educators, held its monthly meeting at Long Acres Ranch. President Doris Tomas called the meeting to order and led members through creating a solar bracelet. They also created slime, a hands-on activity for the classroom.
The Thought of the Day was presented by Debra Helbert, and October Smith explained how to use a free app, Seek by iNaturalist, to identify an insect or living organism. Kim Lybarger conducted an ice breaker activity where members wrote and then asked open- and closed-ended questions of each other.
A slate of new DKG candidates were presented by Lybarger, and those candidate will be presented with a rose and an invitation. They will be inducted at the tea on Nov. 7.
Kathy Kubelka reminded members to vote in the upcoming Lamar CISD bond election as well as other state and local elections. Denise Hlavaty, chairperson of the Personal Growth committee, collected money to give to Lunches of Love to purchase Christmas gifts.
Beverly Richard acknowledged members who’ve had an achievement or happy event in their lives, from a new grandchild to retiring. She gave notebooks to those members. A number of raffle prizes were awarded by Kim Horst, and all monies raised from the raffle benefit the scholarship fund. Linda Lambert gave a treasurer’s report. Presentations were also given by members Stephanie Kolacny and Dr. Barbara Baethe.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Long Acres Ranch where new members will be inducted. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
