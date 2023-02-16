In response to Rep. Jacey Jetton’s article in the Feb. 12 edition of The Herald, I by no means mean to be disrespectful to you because I know you take your job very seriously and care about the people under you, but when are you, Sen. Bettencourt, and Sen. Kolkhorst going to work on, and give us some property tax relief. Kolkhorst has been preaching this for years and I never see it. I do believe I saw in some articles in the paper in the past it was going to a priority. but all I see is bills that I do not want to say are unnecessary, but these out of control taxes are hitting everyone hard. And don’t think if you rent property you are not affected-your landlord is passing it on to you. Nobody can control the CAD, and all commissioners court is worried about is building all new buildings, & a few useless ones(Epi Center-oh did say that out loud). Froma Harrop stated in her Feb. 14 article that “the dollar is strong”. I don’t know which rock she crawled out from, but the dollar is being strongly taken from your pockets by Democrats like her, Biden, & the democratic Fort Bend County. In closing Rep. Jetton, keep up the good work and excellent communication you do, but lets not talk the talk, and walk the walk.
Greg Antrich
Needvile
