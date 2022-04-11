Cast Theatrical’s current production of Enchanted April, by Matthew Barber, is escapism at its finest! Cast has been entertaining theater-goers since 1998 at the Vogelsang Emporium located in Historic Downtown Rosenberg.
Enchanted April is a delightful journey, both physical and emotional, undertaken by two English housewives who decide to rent a villa in Italy. Due to financial necessity, they must include two more boarders. The Hartford News describes this play as “the kind of play that reminds you of why you love theater.”
Interactions between the four diverse personalities are hilarious and the unexpected surprise in the middle of the second act introduces an element of suspense. The audience could almost smell the wisteria-scents of the voluptuous landscape and feel the heat of the sun-drenched Italian spring! The theater has 62 seats and each one of the 62 members of the audience were swept along by the nuances in the script and the lyrical conversations between actors. We were seduced into the lives and quirks of these ladies and by the play’s end, our hearts were captured and our cheeks ached from laughing.
Directing, acting and set design have progressed at Cast and are arguably equal to more lavish productions one might expect to see in Houston. The skills of director Lisa Jones Bevil absolutely shine in her attention to detail and subtle emotions the script demands. The cast of eight include stars Tricia Grace Yurcak and Madison Scott, who ably play the housewives. Jo Trull, a name many will recognize from Cast, plays the saucy Italian maid, the first Italian character that Jo, who is in fact a native Italian, has ever played! Mrs. Graves is played by a familiar figure at Cast, Stephanie Phillips and it may be said that she ‘steals the show’! It’s no surprise that Cast is attracting a growing number of Houston devotees – a testament to great production quality.
Board members and decision-makers have evolved at Cast and good decisions are being made, which has not always been the case. That this community theater has continued to thrive over its 24-year life span is in itself something the community should be proud of. If you haven’t experienced live theater just minutes away, you might find that the cost of an escape to Italy is well worth the fare!
To learn more about Cast Theatrical, please visit www.CastTheatrical.com or call the Box Office at 832-889-3808. Enchanted April runs through April 10, 2022, with Friday, evening, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee performances.
Teri Mathis and her husband, Lee, have lived in Rosenberg since 1991. They were interested in live theater and attended Cast Theatrical productions when Cast was in its infancy. They were both hooked. Thus began a long relationship between the Mathis’ and Cast Theatrical as they both were called upon to (happily) perform a variety of duties, including box office, tech booth, acting and serving on the Board of Directors.
Teri has attended many performance venues, from Broadway to Houston. She worked as an assistant to Iris Siff, managing director of the Alley Theater. Teri is a published author and business owner, and is thrilled to share her impressions of performance art in Fort Bend County.
