The question was simple enough: What could improve and support the community?

This inquiry wasn’t unique to their fellowship, but it was a pressing one for Faith United Methodist Church members who were reading through a book about serving.

As it turns out, that straightforward query reared nine years ago initiated a local nonprofit called Fort Bend Hope, an education-focused nonprofit.

Its efforts started with offering weekend food security for children, an outdoor summer reading camp, in-school mentoring at Jackson Elementary in Rosenberg, and community meetings in local coffee shops.

The objective of Fort Bend Hope was as simple as the catalytic question that started it — to foster an uplifting multi-generational impact in the lives of those who lived in the area.

After canvassing the nearby community, walking the neighborhoods, speaking to children and adults in local parks, and asking what kind of progress they wanted, those church members discovered the answer to their simple question was complex.

One residential response was an eye-opening question: Would the nonprofit be around long-term, the resident posed?

