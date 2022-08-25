The question was simple enough: What could improve and support the community?
This inquiry wasn’t unique to their fellowship, but it was a pressing one for Faith United Methodist Church members who were reading through a book about serving.
As it turns out, that straightforward query reared nine years ago initiated a local nonprofit called Fort Bend Hope, an education-focused nonprofit.
Its efforts started with offering weekend food security for children, an outdoor summer reading camp, in-school mentoring at Jackson Elementary in Rosenberg, and community meetings in local coffee shops.
The objective of Fort Bend Hope was as simple as the catalytic question that started it — to foster an uplifting multi-generational impact in the lives of those who lived in the area.
After canvassing the nearby community, walking the neighborhoods, speaking to children and adults in local parks, and asking what kind of progress they wanted, those church members discovered the answer to their simple question was complex.
One residential response was an eye-opening question: Would the nonprofit be around long-term, the resident posed?
Those words highlighted a trend not uncommon among populations that find themselves the focus of charity work: often forgotten when those efforts fade or disappear.
Shirked and still living in situations that didn’t significantly change.
It was a valid question to express, said Adam Yates, the current program director of Fort Bend Hope.
And the answer is yes, Yates said.
“We’re in for the long haul.”
Although Fort Bend Hope unofficially began in 2013 and became an official nonprofit three years later, it didn’t gain a brick-and-mortar center until 2017.
In March of that year, a building that used to serve as a restaurant at 927 Third Street in Downtown Rosenberg was purchased and donated to Fort Bend Hope and now serves as its community center.
With a brick-and-mortar location, Fort Bend Hope could now facilitate changes in the community — it could open more doors and create new opportunities.
And those changes, Yates explained, come through education.
Referring to the initial efforts of Fort Bend Hope, Yates explained there was a period of determining the official narrative of the nonprofit.
What exactly is it addressing? Who exactly is it helping? How exactly would this be accomplished?
“It was like getting a compass needle on north,” Yates said.
“And our true north is education.”
TRANSACTIONAL VS RELATIONAL
Yates said nonprofits tend to fall into two categories — not that one is better than the other, he stressed.
“There are nonprofits built on the transactional model, and those are the ones that provide food security, clothing, financial support, and [tangible] things,” Yates detailed. “Then there are nonprofits that use the relational model, where a person’s assistance and growth comes through building a bond.
“Education fits in with the relational model,” he continued. “And education is the key to breaking the cycle of generational poverty. It can change the arch of someone’s life.”
Education, he further explained, can’t be pulled from a storage box, dropped in a bag, and given to a client or student. Education thrives through a connection between the giver and receiver, between teacher and student, between the guide and the dreamer.
“It also creates flexibility and a platform for the next generation,” Yates said.
“And once you have education, it can’t be taken away.”
Fort Bend Hope offers a range of programs, including an after-school program that helps students with their homework or reading, a General Equivalency Degree (GED) program, a citizenship class, English as a Second Language (ESL) studies, plus an interactive summer reading camp for children.
The nonprofit also features Kid Clubs focused on robotics, cooking, chess, music, crafting, and art, often using professionals in those fields to help reach students, like Eugenia Algaze Garcia, for instance.
As a Fort Bend Arts Center member, Garcia crossed paths with Yates, who visited the center looking for artists to contribute their time and talents to Fort Bend Hope.
“I volunteered in the summer program last year, and that’s how it started,” said Garcia, a Fulshear artist.
“I like it because the kids eat it up,” she said, referring to the art lessons she leads as a volunteer.
“They’re eager to learn, they really have fun with it and I’m teaching them skills they can use long-term instead of just for art projects.”
But one art project she initiated in April will likely serve as a core memory for the students.
It can’t hang on the front of the refrigerator nor be pasted on the pages of a scrapbook. Instead, this painting is displayed on the wall in the Fort Bend Hope Community Center, immediately visible upon entry.
Called the “Fort Bend Hope Tree,” the artwork is comprised of eight individual painted canvases that complete an image of a tree.
“I asked the kids what they thought a tree that brought forth love would look like,” Garcia explained.
So each student provided a pencil sketch to Garcia, who then incorporated their concepts into the mix-medium painting.
In the grass, viewers can find the words “Fort Bend,” and intertwined in the roots is one word: “Hope,” with the ‘o’ painted in the shape of a heart.
“When you talk about love, there has to be hope, too,” Garcia said.
Additionally, the Fort Bend Hope Tree painting is designed to grow with options for more layers of branches, leaves, and roots.
“And of course, the heart will grow bigger,” Garcia said.
Garcia finds the Hope Tree particularly fitting for the nonprofit. Just as a tree grows over time, so will Fort Bend Hope and its impact on the lives it touches, she said.
“I have to give credit to God because he gives you inspiration,” Garcia said of the art project. “And this tree goes right along with [Fort Bend Hope] mission. [The students] did a great job and it was nice to see them pull it all together.”
Garcia exuded enthusiasm when discussing the lessons she gets to teach the children.
“I just love seeing the kids light up,” she said. “It’s fun to see them grow and to be giving back somehow.”
Fort Bend Hope set the stage for a remarkable environment, said the nonprofit’s program coordinator, Leslie Carcamo, explaining camaraderie exists among volunteers, students, and community members.
She speaks on how welcoming fellow students are to newcomers and how parents rally around one another without prompting.
“There is a true family-feel here,” Carcamo said.
There is no difference between the clients and the volunteers regarding their involvement and ROI, or return on investment, said Yates.
While the students receive advancement in education, which then opens the doors to other routes, typically in the direction of better financial opportunities, the volunteers benefit, too.
“Their ROI is an emotional one, ” Yates said.
To see students excel at challenges that once crushed them, to witness their educational growth, to watch as they begin to believe in themselves in a way they didn’t think possible before — that feeling is beyond satisfactory, Carcamo said.
“When they believe in themselves the way you do, that feels really good. You just feel happy for them.”
Whether it is a student experiencing growth, or a volunteer witnessing it, Fort Bend Hope is imbued with inspiration, and that is what makes it appealing, Yates said.
“To work with people who are working to better their lives, to be able to play a small part in their journey —”
He lets the rest of the sentence fall as he exhales his gratitude. He pauses then, the smile on his face now reaching the corners of his eyes, and chooses his next words carefully.
“I’m a strong believer in what we do.”
For more information about Fort Bend Hope visit fortbendhope.org or follow it on Facebook, @FortBendHopeCommunityCenter.
