Cast Theatrical presents Egad, The Woman in White, a play written by Tim Kelly. The melodrama runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 28 at the theater located in the Vogelsang Building, 1909 Ave. G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg.
Yes, boys and girls, this is the place where it’s OK to throw popcorn at the actors. This is the annual melodrama where it’s OK to shout BOO at the villain (and the villainess too). This is the place for the family to thoroughly enjoy the antics of a fine cast of characters assembled to provide that end-of-summer lift everyone needs.
Director Darin Mielke is no stranger to Cast. He’s been acting and directing there for two decades but this is his first melodrama and he has succeeded. What may seem like mayhem becomes pure entertainment and the energy on-stage transfers magically to the audience.
Regally attired in costumes that belong at the Wortham in Houston, Countess Fosco (Karen Lasater) and Laura (Caitlyn Dethloff) do handsome jobs as the yin/yang of good and evil. Cousin Marian (Lindsay Steel) and Dora (Stephanie Phillips) provide steady character support while Lawyer Gilmore (Jayson Looney), Mrs. Catherick (Mallory Gilani) and Frederick Fairlee (Daniel Giles) are well cast and bring much texture to the play.
Prateek Karkal is back on the Cast stage, playing the part of Walter Hartright, the love-sick artist who becomes the hero. Miss Peach (Ivannah Bandalan) has only a small part but she is scary!
Sir Perceval, played by Dave McClain, is the caped villain (yes, it is, after all, a melodrama). He carries the lead role well and one can almost imagine him twirling his mustache.
Cast Theatrical is the longest running community theater in Fort Bend County, founded in 1989. The cozy venue seats about 80 people, with spaces for three wheelchairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.