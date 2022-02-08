On Feb. 19, the Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program will host its Exposing Black Artistry event in celebration of Black History Month.
The event will begin at 10 a.m at the Landmark Community Center in Missouri City.
Exposing Black Artistry is open for young people ages 10-17 and their families.
The event will include a free Black History inspired painting workshop and art contest.
The winners of the contest will be awarded prizes by guest judges during the event.
There will also be a live drum performance, theatrical storytelling through the eyes of Rosa Parks and a dance routine provided by the Edison Arts Foundation. Fort Bend District Attorney and EEYP Founder Brian Middleton will provide the event’s opening message.
EEYP currently is still accepting poetry and writing submissions for their Black History poetry contest.
Entry is open until Feb. 14 to those ages 10-17.
Winners will be announced at the Exposing Black Artistry event by local authors, poets and journalists serving as judges.
Patricipants will also have the chance to recite their work for attendees.
More information on entry specifics and submission links can be found on the FBC Expose Excellence Youth Program Facebook page.
Attendees will be expected to follow relevant COVID-19 guidelines from the Center for Disease Control. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
This event is the latest from EEYP, whose goal is to make sure Fort Bend County youth have the skills, knowledge and support necessary to encourage self-efficacy in a safe environment.
The organization offers area youth, ages 10-17, access to field trips, volunteer opportunities, professional development workshops, fine arts-related activities, scholarship assistance and more.
The EEYP works alongside local school administrations, community leaders and churches to help students develop a positive outlook toward education and school attendance.
It also provides professional referrals to related to mental health, behavioral issues and substance abuse for at-risk youth. The organization hopes these efforts will keep young people with untapped potential in Fort Bend County from entering the juvenile probation system by promoting positive self-expression and developing life skills.
All Fort Bend County residents in the specified age range can be referred to the program by school counselors, community groups or their legal guardians. Students interested are also able to participate.
For more information on the Exposing Black Artistry event, including how to register, visit the FBC Expose Excellence Youth Program Facebook page. To learn more about EEYP or for information volunteering at future events, stop by their office in Richmond, Texas at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle or visit their website: eeyp.org
