Availability versus ability — hearing the difference between those two words was one of the first career-changing lessons Angela Bravo Bellido learned after moving to the United States a little over a year ago.
It’s not that she didn’t understand the meaning of those two words. Given her engineering and MBA background, Bellido understood their definitions, not to mention what countless other words denoted, but during the phone interview for a job she was hoping to secure, the similar sounds within “availability” and “ability” threw off her response.
Because of a language barrier, instead of providing her availability to a potential employer, Bellido detailed her abilities.
As she sits next to her husband, Abraham, Bellido laughs lightly at the memory now yet, at the time, she felt unsettled about yielding a job opportunity because of a minor mistake.
“Nos hurt, but that does not stop me,” she said.
These days Bellido, 33, is currently working as an electronics engineer, but for almost a year prior, it was more than the search for employment that challenged her.
And it was Fort Bend Hope, she said, that helped her overcome her obstacles.
‘It is my second home,” she said. “I’m very happy learning there and I feel grateful.”
FINDING HOPE
When she arrived in Fort Bend from Bolivia in December 2021, Bellido said she knew two things for certain: “I said: ‘You have to learn English and you have to work.’” she recalled.
After her first interview, she secured work in the kitchen of a Mexican restaurant where Spanish was primarily spoken.
“That was easy for me,” she said. “But I said I need to learn English.”
She accentuated that in Bolivia, people walk significantly more than people in the United States, so she didn’t consider it an issue when she didn’t have a car for her first job. That is until she realized local areas weren’t designed for substantial walking.
“Here,” she said, in her soft voice, “you have to drive everywhere.”
The realization was a bit of a culture shock to Bellido, who said walking everywhere was the typical mode of transportation back home.
Initially, her mother-in-law Melissa Martinez took her to work, but eventually, Bellido purchased a bike, which she didn’t mind riding until the rain and wind began making the trek less pleasurable.
“I needed a car,” she said, explaining that her work at the restaurant was a means to purchase a used one, which she did. After three months of working at the restaurant, however, Bellido was let go.
“I used to work at night,” she said. But the establishment didn’t have enough night customers, so it closed in the evening.
“They said they didn’t need me,” she said with a shrug.
Although she purchased her car, that was just one objective she needed to complete before finding a job more fitting for her engineering background.
First, she required a driver’s license. Then she needed her academic transcripts and documents from Bolivia transferred and approved in the U.S. (Fortunately, after evaluation, it was determined that her Master of Business Administration in Electronics Engineering is equivalent to the same degree in the U.S.)
And most importantly, Bellido said, she needed to become a more effective English speaker. Although she had some basic English language knowledge, she didn’t know enough for adequate communication.
And that’s when Fort Bend Hope entered the chat.
“My mother-in-law told me about it,” Bellido said with a wide smile.
Fort Bend Hope is an education-focused nonprofit that offers programs that help students with their homework or reading or earn their General Equivalency Degree (GED). It also provides a citizenship class and English as a Second Language (ESL) studies.
Bellido immediately and eagerly enrolled in the nonprofit’s ESL course, attending twice weekly under the mentorship of volunteer Sarasu Zachariah.
“Fort Bend Hope gave me the opportunity to learn English and make friends,” said Bellido, who lives in Beasley with her husband.
Working with Zachariah is how Bellido discovered her error with her second interview (the “availability-versus-ability” one).
When she nabbed that interview, Bellido recorded it for review. After being denied the position, Bellido took the recording to Zachariah for advice. She wanted to know how to improve her phone interview skills and figure out any mistakes she may have made. After listening to the recording, Zachariah pointed out that the potential employer was asking for her availability, not her abilities.
“I was saying yes I can do this, I can do that —,” Bellido recalled with a laugh.
She said she immediately realized the importance of practicing interviews in English and learning vocabulary, especially if most were going to happen on the phone.
She offers an example of what she meant by vocabulary, explaining how “background” isn’t a term used in Bolivia regarding employment questions. She now understands when someone asks for her background she should detail her academic and professional experience.
It’s a lot of work keeping with the nuances of the English language, Bellido admits, but she won’t stop working at it.
In addition to her work at Fort Bend Hope, Bellido shared she has three boards at home covered in Post-It notes with vocabulary words. They are visual aids that help her understand the words’ meanings and pronunciation.
“This is my process,” she said.
“All my comics had to come down for her sticky notes,” her husband said in mock frustration. But with every decision his wife makes to better acclimate herself to the language she’s learning, Abraham said he supports her.
“But,” he stressed, “She’s the one doing the work.”
OVERCOMING OBSTACLES
Bellido and her husband, who is from Richmond, met in Bolivia and have been married for six years. Abraham, who travels for work, takes a moment to share how much cheaper it is to marry outside of the U.S. than in other countries. And, he notes with a smile, “We got married in a castle.”
There is an obvious reciprocated adoration and respect between the two, so it’s not surprising that Abraham takes time to offer his thoughts about his wife’s accomplishments while learning English.
“She’s done a lot — getting her certifications transferred, getting her driver’s license, going on four interviews, getting her resume together and learning English,” he said. “And she got the job.”
He looks at his wife, who is smiling bashfully.
“And she did all of that in a year,” he said. “Think about that, that’s a short amount of time.”
Bellido recalls when she realized getting a driver’s license was pivotal to getting the engineering job she wanted. When she was job hunting after her stint at the restaurant, she quickly realized most employment opportunities she was interested in were too far from her house to consider walking or biking.
So through her work with Zachariah and Fort Bend Hope, Bellido studied for her driver’s license test, and with her husband’s help, she learned how to navigate the roads.
“Every street was a goal. But she had to get used to how fast we drive,” Abraham said, laughing at a few memories. “She drives well, but her issue is she drives way below the speed limit. I told her that’ll get you hit ‘round here.”
Bellido’s twisted facial expression conveys just how uncomfortable she is with high speeds, and both Abraham and Zachariah share a laugh.
When it came time to take her test, instead of taking the driver’s license test in Spanish, which was an option, Bellido took it in English.
“It was difficult,” she said. “But I did good.”
She passed on her first try.
Now with her car, valid driver’s license and academic credentials approved, Bellido hit the ground running, seeking ideal employment opportunities.
Her next interview opportunity came through a job fair in Austin, Texas. It was with a company “I wanted a lot,” Bellido said.
She drove Austin — “All by herself,” her husband said proudly — and provided her resume to the company.
They called her for an interview — her third one that year — but she didn’t get the job.
Again, she took her questions and concerns to Zachariah to learn better answering approaches and how best to showcase her skills.
“Ms. Zachariah was helping me think about everything,” said Bellido.
Not just how to respond to interview questions but how to determine a sufficient salary and keep her worth in mind. By the time the fourth interview opportunity came around, Bellido said she was more confident, more versed and more focused.
She went through a couple of phases of face-to-face interviews, at one point interviewing with the company’s vice president, and it went well. So much so that she secured the job.
She credits “luck, hard work and Ms. Zachariah” for her achievement.
“I was scared but I practiced with Ms. Zachariah on vocabulary and methods, and I felt more comfortable.”
Bellido smiles.
“Oh, and I learned to say: ‘As soon as possible,’ when they ask for my availability.”
‘EDUCATION IS KEY’
Bellido recalls the disjointed feeling of leaving her home in Bolivia for a place where “everything was different.” She would experience waves of homesickness, but the memory of her late brother, Santiago, gave her strength and served as her motivation, she said.
“My brother, he passed away a few years ago,” a sorrow lingering in her voice. But Bellido said she received guidance from him.
“He took me to meet Ms. Zachariah, to achieve things. He gave to me — everything. I do it all for my brother.”
While she’s still finding herself at home in Texas, Fort Bend Hope is her other home, Bellido said.
“When I went to Fort Bend Hope there was a mural. It says: ‘Education is key.’ When I see that mural I know I have to study for everything.”
When she first started her ESL studies twice a week, Bellido said she “used to wait for Tuesday and Thursday.”
“I was excited about the days,” she said.
Even when there was a summer break at Fort Bend Hope, Zachariah still made herself available to her students should they want to continue their studies — Bellido took her up on the offer. She met with her mentor twice a week, per usual.
Bellido describes Zachariah as a mentor who, through teaching, became a bit of an anchor, a source of assistance and personified encouragement.
“If [Zachariah] wasn’t there I wouldn’t have gotten the job,” she said.
Zachariah, however, takes no credit for Bellido’s accomplishments.
“She’s driven, educated and organized,” Zachariah said looking squarely and proudly at Bellido. “She is the one who wanted to achieve it. I was just a catalyst.”
Bellido smiles warmly in response to Zachariah before making one last comment. She thinks about what she wants to say for a moment before speaking.
“If you want to do something, I learned people will help you,” Bellido said. “If you want to do it, you can do it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.