Availability versus ability — hearing the difference between those two words was one of the first career-changing lessons Angela Bravo Bellido learned after moving to the United States a little over a year ago.

It’s not that she didn’t understand the meaning of those two words. Given her engineering and MBA background, Bellido understood their definitions, not to mention what countless other words denoted, but during the phone interview for a job she was hoping to secure, the similar sounds within “availability” and “ability” threw off her response.

Because of a language barrier, instead of providing her availability to a potential employer, Bellido detailed her abilities.

As she sits next to her husband, Abraham, Bellido laughs lightly at the memory now yet, at the time, she felt unsettled about yielding a job opportunity because of a minor mistake.

“Nos hurt, but that does not stop me,” she said.

These days Bellido, 33, is currently working as an electronics engineer, but for almost a year prior, it was more than the search for employment that challenged her.

And it was Fort Bend Hope, she said, that helped her overcome her obstacles.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.