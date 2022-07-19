Eating bugs at Earth Kind Kids Kamp

Earth Kind Kids Kamp is a summer camp like no other: At least, no other summer camps call for young campers to eat insects.
Fort Bend Master Gardeners Youth Action Committee is at it again with the Earth Kind Kids Kamp held in Building D on the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
The camp intended for third to fifth-graders is occurring from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 18 to Thursday, July 21. On Monday, participants learned about bees from Master Gardener Emma Dow, taste-tested edible insects and different types of honey, walked through butterfly life cycles, participated in a bee dance and constructed homemade pollinator habitats.
Kamp activities focus on gardening, nutrition, and fresh vegetables, along with physical activity. Participants will have science, math, social studies, health and languages through the Grow & Go activities.
