Rosenberg Chapter No. 429 Order of the Eastern Star awarded two Burienne Stuart Memorial Scholarships this summer. The scholarship is named in memory of Burienne Stuart, who was instrumental in its creation. Education and community service were priorities for Burienne. Funding for this program is made possible by the generous contributions of many individuals. This year, the chapter awarded two $1,000 scholarships to two deserving high school seniors. Rachel Kubenka from Needville High School and Micah Chen from Foster High School were awarded the scholarships. Rachel plans to attend Dallas Baptist University and major in communications/journalism. Micah will be attending the University of Texas and major in electrical and computer engineering.
Eastern Star scholarships awarded
