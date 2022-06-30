To spark children’s interest in the environment, nature and gardening, the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Earth-Kind Kids Kamp is returning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 18-21 in Rosenberg at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
The four-day camp is intended for children entering grades 3, 4, or 5 and features hands-on learning experiences.
The Fort Bend Junior Master Gardeners program is co-sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Texas Master Gardeners.
The $80 registration fee covers all materials, daily snacks and a T-shirt. Campers should bring a packed lunch daily. Space is limited to the first 25 paid participants. Register at agrilife.org/ftbend4h/event/earth-kind-kids-kamp.
July 8 is the registration deadline.
Visit fbmg.org/youth-education for more information or call 281-633-7000 or email angela.bosier@ag.tamu.edu.
