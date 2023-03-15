Earth Day at Cross Creek Ranch

FULSHEAR — Cross Creek Ranch invites families to “Lay Down Their Roots” during an Earth Day celebration, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane in Fulshear.
The event features nature-inspired activities, food and giveaways.
The event concludes with a showing of Wall-E at 8 p.m. under the stars at the lakeside amphitheater.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
The event is free and open to the public.
