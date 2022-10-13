Fort Bend County voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect representatives to federal, state, district, county and precinct offices, as well as decide on a large number of ballot initiatives.
Early voting begins Oct. 24.
Dem. — Rochelle Mercedes Garza
State Board of Education District No. 7
State Board of Education District No. 8
Dem. — Rhett Rosenquest Smith
Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico
240th District Court judge
Dem. — Surendran K. Pattel
268th District Court Judge
328th District Court, judge
Fort Bend County Court At Law No.1
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 2
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 3
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 4
Rep. — Courtney Rosen Kovach
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 6
Dem. — Sherman Hatton Jr.
Fort Bend County Treasurer
Fort Bend County District Clerk
Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott
Dem. — Beverly McGrew Walker
Precinct 2 County Commission
Precinct 4 County Commissioner
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Dem. — Roderick C. Garner
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
