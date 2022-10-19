In the early 1900s, there was a campus called the Rosenberg Colored School in Fort Bend County, but an online search for that name results in the details and location of the Jackson Elementary School in North Rosenberg. There is a reason for that. Before Jackson Elementary became the current school on the blue track of Lamar Consolidated ISD, it used to be the Rosenberg Colored School, the campus Black students from Rosenberg attended during segregation.

The school, which ultimately served students from kindergarten through senior year, received a name change in honor of one of its principals, Andrew Webster Jackson. Jackson, according to records, took the helm of the campus in 1915, and his influence remains as potent today as it did then.

During interviews with The Herald, several A.W. Jackson High alumni said the school manifested more than a building with classrooms, teachers and classwork. And the lessons taught within its walls extended beyond reading, writing and arithmetic.

For Jackson High graduates, the school was the heart of Black society in Rosenberg.

“The school was located in the center of the community,” said 93-year-old alumnus Joe Washington, Sr. “It was the hub of the community.”

MAINTAINING A LEGACY

For the past 18 years, members of the A.W. Jackson High School Reunion Alumni organization have striven to preserve and celebrate the history of a school that played a pivotal role in their lives. Biannually, the organization hosts the A.W. Jackson High School Reunion, with more recent celebrations focusing on the classes of 1941 through 1967.

