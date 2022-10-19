In the early 1900s, there was a campus called the Rosenberg Colored School in Fort Bend County, but an online search for that name results in the details and location of the Jackson Elementary School in North Rosenberg. There is a reason for that. Before Jackson Elementary became the current school on the blue track of Lamar Consolidated ISD, it used to be the Rosenberg Colored School, the campus Black students from Rosenberg attended during segregation.
The school, which ultimately served students from kindergarten through senior year, received a name change in honor of one of its principals, Andrew Webster Jackson. Jackson, according to records, took the helm of the campus in 1915, and his influence remains as potent today as it did then.
During interviews with The Herald, several A.W. Jackson High alumni said the school manifested more than a building with classrooms, teachers and classwork. And the lessons taught within its walls extended beyond reading, writing and arithmetic.
For Jackson High graduates, the school was the heart of Black society in Rosenberg.
“The school was located in the center of the community,” said 93-year-old alumnus Joe Washington, Sr. “It was the hub of the community.”
MAINTAINING A LEGACY
For the past 18 years, members of the A.W. Jackson High School Reunion Alumni organization have striven to preserve and celebrate the history of a school that played a pivotal role in their lives. Biannually, the organization hosts the A.W. Jackson High School Reunion, with more recent celebrations focusing on the classes of 1941 through 1967.
Former alumni organization president Louise Edwards Bell, who now serves as the organization’s secretary, estimates the organization began in 2005, but its focus shifted in 2017 to establish more connections among former students, solidify reunions and preserve Jackson High’s history.
However, Bell said conserving the school’s history is challenging because, after integration, much of its history disappeared.
“When the remodeling happened to the high school to make it the elementary school, none of the artifacts, records, awards or trophies were preserved or maintained,” she said, regret and frustration in her voice. “Nor was anyone called. It was just tossed.”
Current records about the school, its educators, principals and accomplishments are limited to the memories of former students, minutes from the organization, news clippings, tidbits in family collections and sparse online records.
Bell, a member of the Class of 1966, now lives in Houston but remains active in the organization’s goals, the most pressing of which is securing a historical marker on the former Jackson High School grounds. The organization also wants a local street named after A.W. Jackson.
The motivation is “to celebrate and keep [the memory of] Jackson High School alive,” she said. “It’s for Mr. A.W. Jackson, the students who went there and even the children whose parents went there.”
Records show that the origins of A.W. Jackson High School began in the 1900s when Black children were taught by Lizzie Pink and the school’s first principal Edom Jackson, who was A.W. Jackson’s brother.
According to the March-April 1958 edition of The Texas Standard — a publication of the Colored Teachers’ State Association of Texas covering educational topics related to Black schools in Texas — following Edom’s death, A.W. took on the role of the principal in 1915. That was the same year he married his wife, Viola Wimberly, and the couple lived in Rosenberg.
He remained principal for 16 successive years before “a period of service elsewhere,” according to The Standard.
Texas State Historical Record Association reports that some of that service (1931-1935) went toward him serving as district grand secretary of the Odd Fellows of Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.
A.W. returned as principal in 1941 and served until May 1957, when he retired from teaching. Vernon E. Tinsley then became the new Jackson High principal until integration in 1967-1968.
The alumni organization’s historian, Evelyn Heard Smith, said the accounts of A.W. Jackson High School and principal Jackson are crucial to Fort Bend County history.
“He was born, right here in Booth” in 1886, she said.
While his name conjures up endless memories of his time as Jackson High’s principal, A.W. Jackson was the 45th president of the Colored Teacher State Association of Texas (later named Teachers State Association of Texas) and taught around the state for 35 years.
He graduated from Prairie View A&M University and earned a Master of Arts degree from Texas Southern University.
He and others, including Arizona Fleming (a Black activist born in Richmond), organized the Fort Bend Fraternal Undertaking Company in Richmond, with Jackson serving as its first president in 1927.
He also authored A Sure Foundation & A Sketch of Negro Life in Texas, published in 1940 (possibly 1939). A description of the work online states: A Sure Foundation is an “extensive directory and biographical dictionary of prominent figures, containing essays, philosophy, poetry, pearls of wisdom, and general history from the black communities in Texas. Extensively illustrated with grainy, black and white photos throughout of people and places.”
A first edition copy of the work is going for $2,500. A few pages, available for free viewing, show A.W. Jackson High School teachers and even the Booth Colored School school in Booth, Texas.
A.W. Jackson died Aug. 27, 1963, and is buried in Thompson, Texas in the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.
Like Bell, Smith said a historical marker and collecting records are essential.
The former Eagles — as the alumni still call themselves in reference to their old school mascot — want it “put it down for history’s sake, to have records that people can look back on,” she said.
Although she attended Lamar Consolidated High School, Smith said her family attended Jackson High, so she, too, learned about Principal Jackson.
“I heard people talk about the respect he commanded. He didn’t play. He wasn’t going to let you walk the streets or lay around and do nothing. You were either going to go to school or the military.”
“We’re missing that kind of leadership today.”
REMEMBERING A STRONG MAN
Joe Washington, Sr., of the class of 1946, recalled that during a time of the hardships caused by segregation, A.W. Jackson High School was a haven. From social activities to official gatherings, “everything happened in the school.” And it was “positively safe,” Washington said before adding that his experience as a student is one he looks fondly upon.
“It was outstanding. I wish I could redo it,” he said. “I sure would redo it.”
Washington and his friend, the late James Simpson, left a lasting mark on the school’s history before they graduated by convincing Principal Jackson to start a football team to play against the Black high schools in Richmond and Sugar Land.
Although Washington, Sr. acknowledges the unfairness and injustices prevalent in his youth, he focused instead on the cohesiveness of the school’s community, the experiences he had with his peers and the lessons learned from Principal Jackson that he said helped him excel in his life.
“I gathered good information from good teachers and good people,” he said. “The situation was an enjoyable one.”
After graduating, Washington Sr. enlisted in the Army and then attended Prairie View A&M University, where he was the running back for the football team from 1948-1950. He went on to become a high school head coach, one year winning a championship.
Now living in DeSoto, Texas, Washington said his time at Jackson High School was a formative period that provided him with educators who “played a great role and contributed a great percentage to [his] livelihood and development.”
“Especially Mr. Jackson,” he said. “He was strong. He. Was. Strong.”
Nor was he one to be fooled with or disrespected, said alumna Carol Snell Lankford, a member of the Class of 1965 of which she was the valedictorian. In August, Lankford became the new president of the A.W. Jackson High School Reunion Alumni organization.
When describing the kind of education at Jackson High, Principal Jackson set a high bar, she said.
“Once a student hit 7th grade he or she was required to learn “A Psalm of Life” by poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.”
The poem centers on the idea that the goal in life is to pursue achievements that benefit not just oneself but everyone.
“And we had to be able to recite it upon demand. If general assembly was called, and Mr. Jackson pointed to you to recite it, you better know it,” she said with a laugh. “You didn’t not want to know it.”
At 75 years old, she can still recall the poem, as well as Shakespeare’s works. She also recalls how the students learned more than academics. Mastering decorum, discipline and critical thinking skills were equally important.
The school featured clubs like the N.F.A (New Farmers of America), which Lankford explained was necessary because “Black kids couldn’t join the F.F.A. or the Future Homemakers of America either.” At Jackson, the homemakers club was called the New Homemakers of America.
No matter the obstacles, “we were taught to exceed,” she said. “Mr. Jackson ran a tight ship. Dignity, professionalism and respect were demanded of us, but we also experienced camaraderie and love.”
‘IT WAS AN EXPERIENCE’
Students were expected to exhibit admirable behavior at all times or suffer consequences, recalled alumna Margel Dickson Hough, 83.
“Mr. Jackson was a tough,” she said. “He was strict on the boys and on the girls ... I thought he was going to get me one time.”
She recalls being out of her seat when the teacher wasn’t in the classroom, which was forbidden. She was returning a playful swat to a classmate when Principal Jackson walked by and saw her standing. She admits she lied, providing some excuse for being out of her seat. It worked; she avoided a reprimand.
“I said [to myself] ‘He will never catch me out of my seat again.”
Hough laughs deeply at the memory.
“Some students didn’t care for him because to them it was embarrassing when they did something wrong [and received punishment]. If you got a whooping, you got it right there, in the hall, in front of everyone. I didn’t care for all of that myself, but what you did was not get yourself into that predicament,” she said.
“I was used to parents pulling you to the side when you did something wrong, but at school it was completely different.”
Now living in Hungerford, Texas, Hough enjoys remembering the treasured four years she attended the school. She happily talks about being in the band, chorus, and New Homemakers of America.
Her voice is wistful when she talks about her friendships, “wonderful teachers and staff,” and the neighborhood connections they were privy to.
Following graduation, she attended Wharton Country Junior College, took a trade in bookkeeping and eventually worked at the Richmond State Supported Living Center (then called the Richmond State School) for 27 years.
“We’re thankful he was tough on us,” Hough in her moment of nostalgia. “We turned out to be good people. Back then we thought Mr. Jackson was the toughest thing going. Looking back, we’re all thankful for the type of man he was. We may not have always agreed with his punishments, but for those who needed it, he straightened them out and gave them hope.”
Alumnus and retired NFL scout Charles Garcia, 87, also spoke about Principal Jackson’s rule over the school.
Garcia described his youth as “a different time,” one that probably would be hard to understand by those who didn’t live it. Not only was he educated in the time of segregation, but students could walk home to have lunch, were neighbors with their teachers (some teachers even lived with families), and the principal was a pseudo-parent.
“He couldn’t be a principal today,” Garcia said with a laugh.
Corporal punishment was a common deterrent in those days, and it happened in front of peers. Even if there was a school fight, not only were the fighters punished but so were those caught watching.
“Mr. Jackson had total control of the kids who went there,” Garcia said. “And he had total backing from the parents. If you did something wrong on the weekend, and he saw you, he chastised you on Monday.
“I had the misfortune of going to the same church as Mr. Jackson,” he added.
“And if you did something [wrong] in church, yep, you got chastised for it on Monday.”
Along with firm guidance, Principal Jackson provided equally firm protection, Garcia added.
He shares vague details of how the principal took action when students “had something bad happen to them” when venturing to the grocery store instead of heading straight to school or home.
“When you stepped off your mother’s or daddy’s porch, you belonged to him,” Garcia explained.
Garcia, Class of ‘53, said he graduated in a class of 21 students, with about 15 enrolling in college (most of them attending Prairie View A&M University) and a few enlisting in the Army.
Garcia attended Prairie View A&M University, coached high school football in the late 60s and became one of the first black pro football scouting pioneers. For 30 years, he was an NFL scout and eventually became the namesake of Fritz Pollard Alliance’s Annual Charles Garcia Scouting Award.
“It’s a great feeling,” Garcia said about the scouting award. “When I started there were three or four Black guys scouting. It was a heck of a fraternity at that time.”
Now living in DeSoto, Texas, he reflected on his high school years and their impact on his life.
“Mr. Jackson wasn’t going to let you do nothing. He was tough,” he said. “But we had a lot of fun. It was pleasant. Jackson High School was an experience.”
FOREVER SOARING EAGLES
In August of 2022, more than five decades after the last class of Jackson High graduated, another experience was happening for the former Eagles.
It wasn’t even half past 5 o’clock — the official starting time of the event on August 13 — and several dozen graduates of A.W. Jackson High School poured into the Magnolia Room at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond.
Donned in glittery, glossy and classy attire, they greeted one another, their smiles as wide as the hugs they offered. They glided into the room, most sporting hues of blue and gold reminiscent of their former school colors. Around the room, they gathered in pockets of laughter and occasionally erupted like miniature volcanoes, heated by joyful remembrance.
The former Jackson Eagles gathered that Saturday to celebrate the 18th Biennial All-School Reunion of the A.W. Jackson High School alumni. Former students from the 50s through 1967 were in attendance, along with Lamar Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens, his wife Karla, and former faculty members Harry Wright, Ida Wright and Alma Tate.
In addition to a nostalgic gathering, the alumni also use the reunion gala to raise money for a donation given to A.W. Jackson Elementary School every two years.
As the room bubbles with enthusiasm and goodwill, Pastor Lee Jones Jr. of Brookshire and Class of 1967 sits down with a plate of refreshments in hand and stories to tell. As he jokes with a former classmate about what particular tales he planned on letting loose, he explains he is set to serve as the emcee for the evening.
He recalled that his class, the last group to graduate, had the largest freshman class in the school’s history, and shared memories of friends, his minor mischievousness and the popularity of the school band.
Pastor Jones wasn’t the only alumni to boast about the band, though. In separate interviews with The Herald, alumni raved about the favor of the Jackson High marching band.
“When I joined the band, it was highly recognized by the community,” Bell said. “When the Jackson band came through, everyone stood still.”
Both Lankford and Hough additionally boasted:
“We had one of the best marching bands there was,” Hough said. “The band was bad, yes it was. We won awards and went to PV marching contests against other bands. People came far and wide to see.”
In the March 1955 edition of The Prairie View Standard, in the article “Band Festival Has Biggest Year,” Jackson High School was named the Class A first-place winner in marching.
“We were bad,” Lankford said, her eyes bright with memory, her voice reverberating with pride. “You should have seen us.”
Imbued with a Saturday Night Live type of momentum, the reunion gala included food, comedy, a fashion show, singing and music.
The alumni returned to their youth, laughing, dancing, and joking. A table outside the banquet hall held the few clippings, photos of fallen Eagles, memorabilia and good times long gone.
Taking the trip down memory lane at the reunions is what is so alluring about the Jackson High School reunions, Lankford said.
“It feels like coming home.”
An A.W. Jackson High reunion, however, is a two-day affair.
The following day, a Sunday, the alumni gathered again, this time in the gym of Jackson Elementary School, their old stomping grounds, for spiritual worship service.
Around 150 people attended the service this year, which, according to Hough, was more than usual.
“Church was excellent. People just kept coming and coming,” gushed Hough. “The reverend brought a message out of this world. They’re still talking about the message.”
HISTORY RECOGNIZED AND IN THE MAKING
The 18th biennial class reunion was exceptionally memorable, said Dorothy Kirk, a member of the reunion organization.
Just four days before the reunion, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court recognized A.W. Jackson High School with a proclamation. During the reunion, guests discovered that the NAACP Missouri City & Vicinity Branch, the City of Thompsons, Rep. Senfronia Thompson and Rep. Ron Reynolds also offered proclamations.
Additionally, the Ever Ready Lodge No. 506 P.H.A. in Rosenberg also offered a proclamation. Notably, A.W. Jackson was the first Worshipful Master of the lodge, which was organized on July 17, 1924.
Then on Sept. 6, the City of Rosenberg presented a Certificate of Recognition to the A.W. Jackson High School.
“This is awesome because we have been overlooked for years,” Bell said.
Given the attendance, the continued camaraderie and the number of official recognitions A.W. Jackson High School received this year, the reunion was a triumph, Kirk said.
“This year,” she added, “was more history in the making.”
