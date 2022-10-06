Early on August 13th, 2022 from 7:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Bryson Vyvial of Rosenberg Scout Troop 801along with his Scout Troop members, volunteers, family and friends assisted Bryson in completing his Eagle Scout Project. This project was to clean, and polish the grave markers of 1,000 Veterans at Davis- Greenlawn Cemetery located in Rosenberg, Texas. Many hours were spent on hands and knees scrubbing, rinsing drying and polishing the many markers, but not finished until all were done. Bryson thanks everyone who donated snacks, water, cleaning supplies and monetary assistance to complete his Eagle Scout Project. Along with the scouts helping out were Tyson, Amy and Rylee Vyvial, Charlene Vyvial, Les Krancher, Logan Vacek, Walker and Herc Meier, Louis and Karen Sepeda, and Alfred and Karen Parthum. Listed below are members of Scout 801 and some friends of Bryson who also volunteered their time and effort to help complete this Eagle Scout Project.
JOSH MURPHY , OWEN MEYER, NATHAN SIMPSON, PRESTON WINN, WYATT JOHNSON, KARTER CHURCH, DIANNA IBARRA , CALLIE JOHNSON ,CARTER JOHNSON, ALYSSA SCHEIDERICH, MARCUS GARCIA, ELIJAH BRESSLER, EAN BRESSLER, MALIK JOHNSON, LEROY JOHNSON, MALIK JOHNSON, MICHAEL JOHNSON, TED HUNN, CONNER WESTON AND ETHAN WESTON.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.