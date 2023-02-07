The city of Rosenberg will host its paper shredding event on Saturday, March 4, at Rosenberg City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.
The event is free and open to Rosenberg residents only from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. To participate in the event, residents must show proof of residency onsite (city utility bill, driver’s license or other form of identification) or residents may verify their address ahead of time by picking up a “fast pass” from citizens relations at city hall or the Rosenberg Civic Center (3825 SH 36 S) by Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m.
The “fast pass” will allow residents to move through the line without having to stop to have your address verified on-site. This is a contactless, drive-thru event. Residents must stay in their vehicle and onsite personnel will remove documents from the vehicle for secure onsite shredding and recycling. Only eight boxes will be shredded per vehicle at one time.
More than eight boxes can be shredded, but the participant must re-enter the line for each eight boxes. Items must be placed in the trunk or rear of the vehicle and clearly labeled for shredding.
