Raffle tickets for the 2022 Needville Harvest Fest are on sale now from committee members, queen contestants and Little Miss and Mr. candidates, and are also available at several businesses throughout the area.
Tickets are $10 and are available at: Kinfolk’s Antiques, NewFirst National Bank, Prosperity Bank and Needville City Hall in Needville; Damon Farm and Ranch in Damon; Country Cuts and Styles in Guy; Stavinoha Tire in Fairchilds; and Shoppa’s Farm Supply in East Bernard.
Additional raffle tickets may be purchased at the Harvest Festival, which begins with a barbecue cook-off the evening of Friday, Oct. 14, and continues all day Saturday, Oct. 15, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St. in Needville.
There is no charge for entry to the event.
Raffle winners’ names will be drawn at 7 p.m. that Saturday on the main stage. Winners need not be present.
First prize in the raffle is a 2022 John Deere 4x4 Gator, and second prize is a 2022 John Deere 48-inch, zero-turn lawn mower. Third prize is a $500 gift certificate, and a $250 gift certificate will be awarded for fourth prize and for fifth prize.
Each candidate for the title of 2022 Needville Harvest Festival Queen is required to sell at least 50 raffle tickets, and receives a commission on all sales above that amount.
