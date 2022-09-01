AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) encourages everyone to drive safely as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer over the Labor Day weekend. In an effort to reduce crashes, the Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“Safety must always come first,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “That is especially true when more people are out on the roads, like Labor Day weekend. Please remember to do your part by paying attention, buckling up and obeying all traffic laws.”

During the 2021 Labor Day holiday, Troopers issued 52,227 citations and warnings. This included 4,397 citations for speeding; 882 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 929 citations for no insurance; and 245 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS also had 222 DWI arrests, 229 felony arrests and 116 fugitive arrests.

Drivers are asked to keep the below tips in mind during the Labor Day holiday:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

