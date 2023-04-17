Cast Theatrical players will perform Doublewide, Texas from April 14-April 30 at the theater located in the Vogelsang Building, 1909 Ave. G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg.
The play, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, is tasteful in a blue-collar way, appropriate for all ages. The opening monologue is Stephanie Phillips at her wicked best as Big Ethel. We all need to learn about good nutrition and she is one powerful deliverer of the health message (wink wink). What follows is pure Texas trailer park goodness — from the crisis of an unwanted annexation to the arrival of a surprising addition, as the Dude would say, that ‘ties the room together’.
A welcome veteran at Cast, Laura Edmondson nails the normal person character, Joveeta, who sacrifices her career to campaign for trailer park sovereignty. Joveeta’s mother, Caprice, is played by Danielle Mari, who has the plumiest part -- can you say Dorothy, Marilyn and the Queen of Egypt selling mattresses? Danielle is not new to Cast and her professional acting chops are in full display in this fun character.
And then there’s Dan Giles. As long as goofy but lovable guys are included in plays, Dan has a brilliant future in theater. He is a Cast treasure as Norwayne “Baby” Crumpler.
Caitlyn Dethloff, is back as Georgia Dean. Georgia Dean runs a buffeteria, has a big heart and likes pink. Caitlyn’s performance captures the vulnerability of her social class perfectly and poignantly. Her new employee, Larken Barken, played by Robyn Harris, is the antithesis of the trailer park crowd, being from Oregon. Her comic lines are delivered flawlessly and one begins to see Lark as the solid one of the group.
Ted Reese as Mr. Sloggett, John Herrick as the ethically challenged Lomax Tanner and Maria Vazquez as Starla do a fantastic job in this epic saga of Doublewide, Texas.
Kristen Mulkey is a California transplant with ample experience in theater. She appeared in Cast’s These Shining Lives in 2021 and fell in love with the intimate venue and its community theater family. Her directorial debut at Cast is stunning. The riotous Doublewide, Texas is a challenge she was obviously well prepared for.
