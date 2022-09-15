Beverley McGrew Walker, Fort Bend County District Clerk,announces that the District Clerk’s Passport Acceptance Facility located on the third floor of the Fort Bend County Justice Center has passed compliance inspection with a perfect score for the fourth consecutive time.
Periodically, the Passport Services’ Office of Acceptance Facility Oversight (AFO) inspects Passport Acceptance Facilities in four areas: Passport Application Acceptance Procedures, Information Security, Supplies and Signage, and Training. The AFO’s focus is on protecting the integrity of the passport issuance process. During the inspection, the AFO (1) determines management controls for noncompliance with written guidance provided by Passport Services, (2) mitigates the risk of fraud and misfeasance/malfeasance; (3) identifies and reports systemic trends and (4) assesses acceptance facilities’ compliance with Department of State regulations.
The District Clerk, Beverley McGrew Walker, thanks all of her very competent staff under the supervision of Ms. Michelle Jochen (First Assistant), Ms. Courtney Paterson (Division Supervisor of Passports) and Ms. Autumn Morrow (Department Supervisor of Passports) for all the hard work, time, and dedication they have spent developing a passport facility that continues to pass inspection without scrutiny.
“Fort Bend County citizens are welcomed to visit our facilities at the Fort Bend County Justice Center located at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Monday through Friday, or at the Sienna Annex at 5855 Sienna Springs Way on Wednesdays and Thursdays to apply for a new passport or renew an existing passport. Appointments are preferred,” says District Clerk Beverley McGrew Walker.
“Having passed inspection consecutively with an exceptionally high school of 100 should assure customers needing passports that their applications are being executed by highly trained professionals,” says Walker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.