Three Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies were honored Saturday night for pulling a trapped man from a burning car last year.
Simon Garcia, Ruben Hancock and Zachery Pruitt were each named Officer of the Year during the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Foundation inaugural Gala & Fundraiser ceremony on Saturday at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond.
A handful of businesses were also thanked for their services to the law enforcement community, including Pier 36 Oyster Bar in Richmond and Fulshear. Owner Jimmy Cantu was presented with a handsome “Community Champion” glass trophy.
Pooja Ladhia, a reporter for ABC 13 Eyewitness News in Houston, served as emcee.
Foundation President Dave Moss said the first-ever awards and fundraiser ceremony was sold out.
Numerous distinguished guests attended the formal event, including district Court Judges O’Neil Williams and J. Christian Becerra, District Attorney Brian Middleton, County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, County Clerk Laura Richard, Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner, County Judge KP George, County Court At Law No. 4 Judge Toni Wallace, state Rep. Ron Reynolds and Congressman Al Green, to name a few.
Earning Community Champion awards were Irfan Motiwala and Linlin Yan with Alings Chinese Bistro, Jimmy Cantu with Pier 36 Oyster Bar, Vita Good with the Women’s Shelter, Gary Poon with the Houston Humane Society and community activist Felecia Moon Thomas.
The highlight of the ceremony was Ladhia’s recounting of the heroic actions of the three sheriff’s deputies.
On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at about 4 a.m., deputies Garcia, Hancock and Pruitt were dispatched to 8102 FM 1464 (Jack in the Box) in reference to a man in the drive-thru line who continued to honk his horn and had hit the curb with his vehicle twice. The reporting party stated that the driver continued to pass out on the steering wheel and wake up. He was believed to be intoxicated.
Deputies arrived and located the man still at the drive-thru window. Deputy Pruitt approached the vehicle, made contact with the driver and asked him to exit the vehicle. The man then drove away at a high rate of speed turning south on FM 1464. Deputies pursued him as he turned west on to Beechnut. Still driving at a high rate of speed, the man disregarded the stop sign at the Westmoor intersection. When the vehicle entered the construction zone he began swerving and left the roadway, losing control and crashing into a tree on the south side of the roadway.
After crashing into the tree, the vehicle rolled onto its roof and the engine compartment caught fire. Deputies observed all of the vehicle’s windows were rolled up so they began striking the driver’s side window in an attempt to extract the man.
After several attempts, officer Hancock was able to break the driver’s side window and found the driver was trapped by the steering wheel.
With the vehicle burning, the deputies were finally able to free the man’s leg and pull him out and away from the vehicle.
The driver was later treated by EMS and airlifted to the hospital for further evaluations of his injuries.
Deputy Hancock sustained several minor lacerations to his right hand during the event.
“Deputies Simon Garcia, Ruben Hancock, and Zachary Pruitt should be commended for their actions to free a person in a perilous situation,” their citation reads.
“Their courageous efforts saved this person from imminent harm.”
Other officers awarded Saturday were:
2022 Supervisor of the Year — Pearland Police Department Lt. Richard Zeigelmeyer.
2022 Medal of Valor — Sugar Land Police officer Matthew Schmidt.
2022 Investigator of the Year – Damaris Arce with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
Deputy Dhaliwal Community Relations Award — Precinct 2 Cpl. Derick Day.
Rookie of the Year — Katy Police Officer Colton Walker.
Moss thanked those in attendance who took time out of their busy lives to attend the banquet and help support the foundation.
“Our main goal and purpose is to raise funds to ensure the devoted men and women that serve and protect our lives and community on a daily basis have the tools, the training the equipment to do their absolute best job in protecting Fort Bend County and its citizens,” Moss said.
Want to join the foundation, contribute time, money or energy to help protect Fort Bend County, go online to fbcsheriffsfoundation.org.
