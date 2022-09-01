Three Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies were honored Saturday night for pulling a trapped man from a burning car last year.

Simon Garcia, Ruben Hancock and Zachery Pruitt were each named Officer of the Year during the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Foundation inaugural Gala & Fundraiser ceremony on Saturday at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond.

A handful of businesses were also thanked for their services to the law enforcement community, including Pier 36 Oyster Bar in Richmond and Fulshear. Owner Jimmy Cantu was presented with a handsome “Community Champion” glass trophy.

Pooja Ladhia, a reporter for ABC 13 Eyewitness News in Houston, served as emcee.

Foundation President Dave Moss said the first-ever awards and fundraiser ceremony was sold out.

Numerous distinguished guests attended the formal event, including district Court Judges O’Neil Williams and J. Christian Becerra, District Attorney Brian Middleton, County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, County Clerk Laura Richard, Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner, County Judge KP George, County Court At Law No. 4 Judge Toni Wallace, state Rep. Ron Reynolds and Congressman Al Green, to name a few.

Earning Community Champion awards were Irfan Motiwala and Linlin Yan with Alings Chinese Bistro, Jimmy Cantu with Pier 36 Oyster Bar, Vita Good with the Women’s Shelter, Gary Poon with the Houston Humane Society and community activist Felecia Moon Thomas.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.