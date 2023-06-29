Denise Adams

While looking for a way to avoid the heat, I browsed the web for something to watch on my computer.
Dozens of choices went by, and I wondered what our lives would look like if they reflected some of the titles I saw.
“Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom Com?” Because we’d constantly be engaged to the wrong person. We’d have a best friend who would point out our ignorance. But we’d have great clothes.
“Married by Mistake.” I won’t touch this line with a 10-foot pole.
“Mindhunter.” I’ve been looking for my mind ever since I had my first child 40 years ago.
“Shameless.” We should all live our lives without shame. Everyone makes mistakes. All of us have done things we wish we could undo or unsay. Living without shame would be a marvelous way to go through life.
“Unbelievable.” This title applies to my life every single day. I washed a red T-shirt with some white towels the other day.
Put a body wave in my hair that was so strong, my hair looks like the Scarecrow from “The Wizard of Oz.” I’ve been washing clothes and messing with my hair for decades. And I still got them both wrong.
“Queen Charlotte.” We should all live as queens, and not just queen of the kitchen or bathroom. We deserve to be queens of all we survey. The next time I’m on Harwin Street, I’m going to look for a tiara and wear it proudly.
“Emily in Paris.” What about Denise in Flannel? Denise Walking the Dog? Denise in the Laundry Room?
When grocery shopping, why can’t I feel like I’m in an exotic location instead of the vegetable and canned-foods aisle?
I’d like to imagine I’m walking next to the Eiffel Tower in a designer dress instead of a ratty T-shirt that’s 10 years old. If I get that tiara, I will definitely feel like I’m in Paris.
“Zombie.” This is how people feel before they get their first cup of coffee. This also applies to mothers of newborns or those of us who binge “Law and Order.”
“The Young and The Restless.” More like “The Old and The Exhausted.”
“I’m Not Okay with This.” This saying applies to so many aspects of my life. I’m not okay with people who cut the line in the grocery store. I’m not okay with people who stand up through an entire baseball or football game blocking everyone’s view.
I’m not okay with motorists on a six-lane freeway who zoom across all lanes at 60 miles per hour and exit. I’m not okay with people at the fast-food drive through who don’t know what they want. It’s a burger, fried chicken leg or a taco, folks.
“The Good Place.” The end of the couch, snuggled up under a blanket, wearing my well-worn pajamas and a bowl of buttered popcorn on my lap. If there’s a grandchild on my lap instead of popcorn, it’s the perfect place.
“Good Girls.” No matter what you’ve done, said or thought, we’re all good girls. Never let anyone convince you otherwise.
“God’s Favorite Idiot.” This should be etched on my tombstone, although I know I’m not the favorite. Most active idiot, perhaps, would be more accurate.
“Survivor.” All of us who are still here can wear this title, whether it’s a cranky newborn, a surly teenager, or grown kids who never call, are survivors.
We can call ourselves survivors if we’ve beaten cancer, addiction, depression, accidents, the loss of a loved one, or an abusive relationship. Claim the title. You’ve earned it.
“One Day at a Time.” That’s the only way to live life — one day, one laugh, one tear, one breath at a time.
