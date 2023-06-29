Denise Adams

While looking for a way to avoid the heat, I browsed the web for something to watch on my computer.

Dozens of choices went by, and I wondered what our lives would look like if they reflected some of the titles I saw.

“Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom Com?” Because we’d constantly be engaged to the wrong person. We’d have a best friend who would point out our ignorance. But we’d have great clothes.

“Married by Mistake.” I won’t touch this line with a 10-foot pole.

“Mindhunter.” I’ve been looking for my mind ever since I had my first child 40 years ago.

“Shameless.” We should all live our lives without shame. Everyone makes mistakes. All of us have done things we wish we could undo or unsay. Living without shame would be a marvelous way to go through life.

“Unbelievable.” This title applies to my life every single day. I washed a red T-shirt with some white towels the other day.

