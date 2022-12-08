The Epsilon Omega chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional honor society of key women educators worldwide, held its annual holiday breakfast and induction ceremony Saturday, Dec. 3 at Long Acres Ranch.
Nineteen new members were officially inducted into the chapter. New inductees attending the breakfast are Jeannette Vasquez, Angelica Trevino, Trey Terrell, Lisa Rose, Kirah Martinez, Michelle Hernandez, Nancy Garcia, Alicia Cruse, Risa Crosby, Ruth Cassidy and Tammy Allen.
At the meeting, President Doris Tomas welcomed members, and Claire Rogers gave the inspirational thought. Two members were recognized for achievements. Carol Kalinowski was honored for having served for 40 years in DKG. She was presented with a pin and a certificate. Claire Rogers retired from the Fort Bend History Association, and she was honored by the members for her service to the community.
Members are collecting funds to benefit the Rainbow Room, and raffle monies will be used for the scholarship fund.
