Cast Theatrical’s presentation of Rob Urbinati’s “Death by Design” is well-executed comedy from the beginning to the end.
The comedy runs from June 3-19 at the theater, located in the Vogelsang Building, 1909 Ave. G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg.
The play is set in a 1930s English countryside manor with characters who personify British quirkiness.
The set is perfectly designed and constructed and one can imagine being invited to the estate for a festive English weekend.
The actors nailed the accent, though one of them didn’t really have to try. Many will welcome our own local Brit, Ron Saville, as he returns to Cast portraying a Noel Coward kind of character with all the droll demeanor one would expect.
Cast members also include Caitlyn Dethloff, David Bowman, Madie Scott, Daniel Giles, Prateek Karkal, Kristen Mulkey and Lisa Caughorn, many of whom you will recognize from previous productions.
The plot thickens around Dethloff and Bowman, the two servants in the employ of Mr. Edward Bennet, with Madie Scott playing the ever-dramatic Mrs. Bennet extremely well. Karkal surprises with his memorable portrayal of, well, a whacko of sorts, but a very funny one. Gertrude Laurence, anyone?
Directed by internationally recognized Caron Tal Shkedy, “Death by Desig”n captures the hearts of adults and kids alike. Though recommended for ages 14 and up, the performance I attended included much younger children and they laughed out loud as the Agatha Christi-esque murder mystery unfolded onstage. The well-executed comedic aspect aside, the script is sophisticated and nuanced and careful listening will keep a smile on your face.
Cast Theatrical was founded in 1989 by Bill Long, for whom the theater is named. It’s an intimate theater with seating for 80 plus 3 wheelchair spaces. There is a staircase but the 100+ year old building boasts a manual elevator lift. Tickets are still available online at CastTheatrical.com or by calling the Box Office at 832-889-3808. If you haven’t experienced live theater lately, you’re in for a treat. Let the cool darkness embrace you as you are thoroughly entertained by this Cast troop.
Concessions including sodas, wine and snacks are available before the play and during the brief intermission in exchange for donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.