Hello Laid-back gardeners. This is my second article out of three on our most common pests in our vegetable garden. Last week I touched base on Aphids, Leaf Minors and Squash Vine Borers. Today I will briefly cover Cucumber Beetles, Scale and Tomato Hornworms.
Cucumber Beetles, don’t let the name fool you, they also affect squashes, melons, gourds and pumpkins (all in the cucurbit family) and they become very active about late May or early June. They are sucking insects that attack leaves and flowers and transmit bacterial wilt. A preventive control would be to cover your plants with floating row cover. However, it will need to be removed once your plants start flowering so pollination can take place. An organic control would be to use a Spinosad-based product. bHowever, planting resistant varieties of seeds or vegetables will always be you best line of defense.
Scale (many varieties) are some of the most common and damaging garden pests. They can be difficult to identify and eradicate. They can come with a hard or soft body in colors ranging from black, white, tan, amber or yellow. They feed by sucking the plant sap. Some species also secrete a sticky substance called honeydew (bug pooped).
This excrement supports the growth of fungal disease also known as sooty mold. Visit your garden everyday and if spotted early (minor infestation) a hard blast of water can be helpful. With a heavier infestation cut the branches off or use a horticultural oil or insecticidal soap. With either of the products several applications may be necessary.
Tomato Hornworms are big, squishy, green caterpillars with a soft horn or spike on their posterior. They can destroy your tomatoes, potatoes, bell peppers and eggplants (all night shade plants) over night. One of the best controls is to inspect your garden often and handpick them. The caterpillars are a great treat if you are keeping any chickens. Spray products are seldom used because handpicking is so effective. But, if you don’t want to touch them, the products containing Bt (Bacillius thuringiensis) or Spinosad are effective.
Next week, I will briefly cover Thrips, Slugs & Snails and I am still deciding my third pest. I would love to hear from you with any suggests ‘to tip my scale’.
Please email me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com.
It’s great hearing from everybody regarding pest issues or a topic for a future article.
Lauren Martin
