Hello, laid-back gardeners! Today, I will finish up my brief description of some of the most common diseases in our vegetable gardens or pots. Last week we covered Blossom End Rot, Early Blight and Late Blight and Fusarium Wilt. Remember the 3 easiest prevention methods: 1) plant disease resistant varieties, 2) consistent soil moisture, and 3) keep your areas clear of plant debris.
Leaf Spot is mostly caused by a fungal infection, but at times it can be caused by bacteria (usually water staying on leaves for too long) or insect damage. The spots are most often brownish, but may black or tan. They can start as small dots and over time may combine to form large blotches. Be consistent with the above 3 suggestions. To treat, one can use the organic Neem oil (note: at this time of year apply during the cool of the day.) or a copper fungicide.
Another common issue is Powdery Mildew fungus.. It is a grey to white, fuzzy growth will appear anywhere on the leaves of your plants. This affects a very wide variety of veggies in our gardens from artichokes to turnips. Once again best treated by either Neem Oil or Copper Fungicide.
Downey mildew is another destructive fungus that prefers many different species of gourds (aka Cucurbits). This includes cucumbers, melons, pumpkins, cantaloupes and squashes. It can also be present in our Fall/cool weather gardens as weel. So, plant resistant varieties and since it is a fungus use fungicides to treat.
Rust disease is caused by a fungal parasite. It spreads it’s spores from one plant to another usually by wind or water. Look for yellow or white spots forming on the upper side of leaves and rust-colored blisters on the underside. Unfortunately, there is no easy treatment for Rust. Once again, the 3 suggestions above come in to play. If you have had this disease before, a spray of sulfur early in the season could help. There are some effective rust fungicides you can try. Ask your local nursery for products.
I am sure that you have noticed some of the same treatment products repeated: Neem Oil and Copper Fungicide. There are many others out there. It my effort to keep things easy and laid-back. I have had great luck with most of the issues I have had in my gardens. There are times when situations call for different measures. But, if you will follows all over your yard with the 3 suggestions. A lot of prevention will be going on.
See/write to all next week. Have a groovy week playing in the dirt.
Lauren Martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.