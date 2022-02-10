Deadline to file for city office is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
Up for grabs is the mayor’s seat, two at large seats and all four single-member district seats.
Council members earn a $400 per month stipend and the mayor earns $500.
Election day is May 7.
Anyone interested in running for one of the seven council positions may file in person at city hall or online at www.rosenbergtx.gov. (Click on city of Rosenberg General Election.)
Council members serve two year terms of office.
A candidate application may be filed in person, by mail, by fax, or by email.
Filing in Person: City Secretary’s Office, City Hall, 2110 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Filing by Mail: An application submitted by mail is considered to be filed at the time of its receipt by the appropriate filing authority. Applications must be notarized prior to filing via mail. The mailing address is: City Secretary, 2110 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Fax or email signed, sworn (notarized), scanned applications to 832-595-3333) or email (dswint@rosenbergtx.gov).
The city of Rosenberg does not charge a filing fee.
