Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL), in conjunction with the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Initiative and the Fort Bend Photography Club, is seeking entries for its “We Are Fort Bend” Photography Contest. Amateur photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter original, photographs that portray the culture, nature, people, and places of Fort Bend County.
To be eligible for competition, contestants must submit a digital copy of their photograph by 5:00 pm, on Monday, April 18. Entries should be submitted through an online form on the FBCL website.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st-place ($200 gift card), 2nd-place ($150 gift card), and 3rd-place ($100 gift card). Winners will be announced at a reception on May 7. Photos will be displayed in the Roman Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library in Richmond, as well as on a virtual gallery on FBCL’s website, throughout the months of May and June.
Winning photographs will be determined by a panel of judges, who will make their determinations based on the following criteria: relationship to contest theme, composition, focus, lighting, emotional impact, and creativity. Photographs will be anonymous until after the judging is complete.
All entries must be original, unpublished, and the work of the person submitting it. Only one photo may be entered per person; once submitted, the entry is final. The photo can be in color or black-and-white and should be submitted as a high-resolution (1 MB or higher) .jpg, .jpeg, .gif, .png, .eps, .tif, or .pdf.
Digital manipulations of the photos should be limited to: cropping, re-sizing, red-eye reduction, and reasonable adjustments to color and contrast.
FBCL reserves the right to print or display any entry to this contest for an indefinite period of time. Entries will be exhibited for the general public to see, so they should be family-friendly.
The photographer is responsible for obtaining verbal or written release for public use of the photo from all identifiable individuals in the photograph submitted; the photographer accepts all liability from the use of a photo where this release has not been obtained.
The contest is open to amateur photographers only. Professional photographers, who earn a living by selling their photographs, are not eligible to participate.
There is no fee for entering the contest. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or email Programming@fortbend.lib.tx.us.
