David Rose

“There was nothing else for me to do but hold the fort. So I did.”

The 1836 Battle of the Alamo had many heroes like David Crockett, James Bowie, and William Barret Travis. These warriors come to mind when you hear the battle cry, “Remember the Alamo!”

But when you remember the Alamo, do not forget one noble woman some call the “angel of the Alamo.” Many years after the Texas Revolution, this woman sat alone in the ruins of the Alamo mission convent, also known as the long barracks, to save it from being demolished. Who was this woman, and why did she risk her life?

Adina Emilia De Zavala was born in 1861, in Harris County, Texas. Much of her childhood was spent on a ranch near San Antonio.

After attending college in Huntsville, Adina earned a degree in music and was soon teaching in her beloved city of San Antonio.

As the granddaughter of Lorenzo de Zavala, Adina was born into Texas nobility. Lorenzo fought in the Battle of San Jacinto, signed the Texas Declaration of Independence, helped draft the Constitution of the Republic of Texas, and served as interim Vice President of the Republic.

Adina, who never married, devoted herself to preserving Texas landmarks. She founded a women’s historical preservation group in 1889 known as the De Zavala Daughters.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.