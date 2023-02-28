DAR members learn about wildlife

The Fort Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed Brazos Bend State Park Natural History Park Interpreter, Jessica Bullard, to speak at their February meeting.
Bullard is a Texas A&M graduate earning a double degree in Equine Science and Anthropology and Archaeology.
She has been employed by Texas Parks and Wildlife for 10 years and loves talking to the visitors about the park and its inhabitants.
Bullard shared a power point presentation explaining the many sites inside the park for the visitors to explore.
Accompanying her for her presentation was a baby alligator that was hatched at the park.
Members were encouraged to visit the park and enjoy the many educational experiences it has to offer.
The Fort Bend Chapter meets at the George Library on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at 10:30 am.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.