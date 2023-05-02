DAR members learn about the War of 1812

The Fort Bend Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held their monthly meeting in April at the George Library.
Members were excited to hear longtime Fort Bend Genealogy Library employee, Carol Beauchamp, present her program on “The War of 1812.”
Carol is no stranger to our chapter having presented numerous programs over the years. Her powerpoint presentation included a historical timeline and important events leading up to the burning of the White House. Carol has helped many of us navigate the web locating sites to records from the Revolutionary War.
Each member left with a very helpful handout of sites to make our searching easier.
The Fort Bend Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the George Library from September to May.
