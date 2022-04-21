I have lived in Rosenberg for 73 years. I have also followed our animal shelter issues and the recommendation solutions. I am very glad to have the opportunity to be involved in the animal ordinance change. I have studied the proposal and I attended the Animal Advisory Board meeting on April 6th,2022, the meeting that Fort Bend Herald wrote about on April 17th, 2022. I offer my clarifications here as a witness. Not once, did any board member suggest to “do away with the terms vicious or dangerous” when it comes to dogs”. Councilman Tim Krugh did say “dogs will be dogs” but he also said dog are dangerous when they bite without being provoked. He agreed with his constituents’ recommendation of adding more clarity to the language by adding the word “unprovoked” when defining, determining, notifying and during a hearing of dangerous dog. I remember the entire section that describes “Dangerous and Vicious Dog” will stay. The terms stay and the section stays. I urge people to get involved to find out for themselves and not follow propaganda. Both Tim Anders and Tim Krugh showed their understanding of the science behind canine behavior. Only Krugh was called out and slammed. Is it because he is running against the incumbent Mayor? We don’t need FAKE NEWS. It insults our intelligence and hurts our community morals. The poor voiceless animals will end up paying the ultimate price and I am not okay with it!
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Pollock
