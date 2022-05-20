Construction in Fort Bend County is exploding. New developments are adding hundreds of homes. Commercial developments are popping up at every intersection, and traffic lights are going up as fast as gas prices.
But in a quiet corner tucked between Fulshear and Simonton, almost 100 acres have been set aside as a serene nature preserve and open area for families and youngsters to enjoy a picnic, fish or play baseball.
The Dr. Abe and Lizzie Daily Park is the dream of Dr. Harold Daily, a Simonton native, who donated the land in honor of his parents. His requests were few – have a playground for children of all abilities and build baseball diamonds and soccer and football fields so youngsters could have a place to enjoy these sports.
Acreage Donation
In 2016, 70 acres of land were signed over to Fort Bend County for use as a nature preserve and community park. At the time, Darren McCarthy was the parks director in Rosenberg, but he saw the potential to turn the donated acreage in Simonton into a first-class destination, similar to Seabourne Creek Park in Rosenberg. McCarthy took a new position as parks director for Fort Bend County, and his initial sights were set on Daily Park.
On Oct. 6, 2018, the park was officially dedicated. Later, a bond issue provided funds.
“Two million dollars was dedicated to the park from the 2020 parks bond, and Daily Park become one of my big projects,” McCarthy said.
The acreage has been transformed. Visitors have ample parking, and a covered pavilion offers a shaded area with picnic tables and seats for 126 people. The pavilion also offers restrooms and barbecue pits. Paved roads take visitors through the park to the lake in the back section.
Forty acres of the donated land is near the Brazos River, and plans are to keep that parcel as a nature preserve. Daily kept 6.6 acres until the Katy/Fulshear Chamber of Commerce can develop a family facility on that section of land.
The former veterinarian and medical doctor’s dream of seeing youngsters playing baseball recently became a reality. On Saturday, May 14, an exhibition game was held at the park with 96-year-old Daily throwing out the first pitch.
“He was so excited,” McCarthy said. “All he wanted was to see a ballgame out there, and Constable Norvell’s office made that first baseball game happen.”
Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales Jr. was happy with the success of the baseball game and seeing so many people turn out to honor Dr. Daily.
“Chad Norvell’s office did a bang-up job,” Morales said. “They put up a temporary back stop and installed bases and a baseball field layout for the exhibition game. Dr. Daily was thrilled to see the game and the kids out there.”
Daily said he is enthusiastic and adamant that young people have a place to explore, play games and learn about nature.
Life Scout Robbie Stomierowski proposed building and installing benches around the lake for visitors as his Eagle Project, and those benches are already in place.
“I hope the Scouts know this is a delightful area for them,” Daily said. “Everything’s out here, and nobody’s holding them back. I wish every Scout knew this was his park.”
Other volunteer groups in Fort Bend County have been eager to sign up to help with the park.
“The Master Naturalists will be involved, and they’re very interested in working with Daily Park,” Morales said.
These volunteers were instrumental in helping turn Rosenberg’s Seabourne Creek Park into an interactive, highly visited destination site for birders and nature lovers.
“Daily Park could become a sports complex with a nature center as well,” Morales added. “The setting of the river and natural areas that sit adjacent to the park really sets itself up to be similar to Seabourne.”
The park is now open to those wishing to spend a quiet afternoon flying kites, looking for bald eagles, walking the trails or playing catch.
Daily’s hope is that everyone in Fort Bend County understands they are welcome at Daily Park.
“This park is for you,” he said. “People shouldn’t feel reluctant to come out to the park. It delights me when people come out here. There’s lots of trees and shrubbery by the river, birds and plants to see. People need to know this is their park.”
His enthusiasm is contagious, especially when he describes the upgrades in place and the potential the acreage has for current residents and future generations. This park is possible because of the Daily family’s generosity.
“Their dedicating this land will preserve a green area that will be an asset to the area, the local community and Fort Bend County for years to come,” Morales said.
Daily enthusiastically invites people to come out to Daily Park and say “what can I do to have fun.”
“God put us here for a purpose,” Daily said. “You want to do good in life; and if you feel good about what you’re doing, that makes me happy.”
