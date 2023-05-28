The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office has demanded the city of Kendleton cease its excessive and possibly illegal billing of a local RV park for its water usage or provide the ordinance that allows it.
Humphrey could be criminally charged with official oppression if he doesn't provide proof the rate hike is allowed under city ordinance.
DA Brian Middleton’s office sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Kendleton on May 22.
“This letter concerns the lawfulness of assessing Todd Doucet, dba ‘Lazy K RV Park,’ $600 each month in excess of the actual cost of his water consumption,” the district attorney’s office noted in a letter to Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.’s personal attorney, Wilvin Carter.
“From 2015 until November 2021, Mr. Doucet’s water bill was $100. Following a dispute, the mayor told Mr. Doucet that his water bill would increase,” Charann Thompson, assistant district attorney in the office’s public integrity unit, said in the letter. “The mayor also mailed Mr. Doucet a letter dated March 15, 2021, warning him of the same. Since November 2021, Mr. Doucet has been paying $700 for water and sewer, despite there being no substantial change to his consumption.”
Humphrey said he hasn’t had the opportunity to carefully review the cease-and-desist letter but said the city’s attorney has it and is in contact with the DA’s office.
Humphrey said the city’s attorney will inform the city on the correct action to take regarding the letter.
Doucet said he has paid an additional $10,000 or more for water and sewer service at his RV park since the new rate went into effect in November 2021.
“A substantial amount of my profit goes to paying for water and sewer service,” he told The Herald.
Doucet said the water rate increase came about as a result of a dispute he had with Humphrey in the fall of 2020.
He said he was in the process of building a shed on his RV park to house a washer and drier for his customers when he received a cease-and-desist letter from the city of Kendleton. He said he contacted Humphrey and asked why he couldn’t build the shed and Humphrey told him he was in violation of a city ordinance. Doucet said he asked Humphrey to provide him a copy of the ordinance but Humphrey never responded.
Doucet said he was forced to hire an attorney, who filed a Texas Public Information Act request for the ordinance and other documents and public records.
Humphrey did not respond to the TPIA request, Doucet said.
Doucet’s attorney, Phillip Knop of Lake Jackson, said Humphrey scoffed at the Texas Public Information Act in a telephone conversation with his office in the spring of 2022.
Humphrey also did not respond to a request for information from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which was investigating the matter. The AG’s investigation led to an investigation by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
A Fort Bend County grand jury indicted Humphrey in December 2022 on one count of failing to or refusing to provide public records as required by the TPIA.
Failing to or refusing to provide public records under the Texas Public Information Act is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in prison and a $4,000 fine. If he is convicted of the offense, Texas law would require Humphrey to step down as mayor.
Humphrey is scheduled to go to court on June 22 in connection with his criminal indictment.
Kendleton city council members say they were unaware of the dispute between Doucet and Humphrey, or of Humphrey’s criminal indictment, until they read about it in The Herald in January 2023.
Humphrey told ABC-13 that he didn’t respond to Doucet’s TPIA request because he didn’t know how to respond.
Doucet said Humphrey certainly had seen a request for public information in his 15 years as mayor.
Humphrey told The Herald in June 2022 that he raised Doucet’s water rates because other residents were paying higher water bills than Doucet’s RV park. Humphrey did not mention to The Herald reporter that he was bewildered by the TPIA request.
“Despite multiple public information requests by Mr. Doucet, an indictment for failure to comply with those requests, and the mayor’s purported efforts to comply, you have yet to produce any justification for this 600% increase,” Thompson said in her cease-and-desist letter dated May 22.
“You are instructed to immediately cease and desist this unlawful assessment, or produce statutory authority establishing its lawfulness.”
She warned Humphrey there would be criminal repercussions for his failure to comply with the DA’s cease-and-desist order.
“A public servant acting under color of his office commits the offense of official oppression if he intentionally subjects another to an assessment he knows is unlawful,” she told Humphrey in the letter.
Official oppression is a state-jail felony offense if the value is over $2,500 but less than $30,000. In this case, Doucet says he has been illegally charged more than $10,000 since November 2021.
Doucet said Humphrey has never provided the city ordinance that would prove the city could raise his water rate by 600%.
“I have been told that the city has since created an ordinance to cover its tracks but the new ordinance has never been approved by city council,” Doucet told The Herald.
Thompson also sent a copy of the cease-and-desist letter to Kendleton City Attorney Grady Randle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.