The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office has demanded the city of Kendleton cease its excessive and possibly illegal billing of a local RV park for its water usage or provide the ordinance that allows it.

Humphrey could be criminally charged with official oppression if he doesn't provide proof the rate hike is allowed under city ordinance.

DA Brian Middleton’s office sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Kendleton on May 22.

“This letter concerns the lawfulness of assessing Todd Doucet, dba ‘Lazy K RV Park,’ $600 each month in excess of the actual cost of his water consumption,” the district attorney’s office noted in a letter to Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.’s personal attorney, Wilvin Carter.

“From 2015 until November 2021, Mr. Doucet’s water bill was $100. Following a dispute, the mayor told Mr. Doucet that his water bill would increase,” Charann Thompson, assistant district attorney in the office’s public integrity unit, said in the letter. “The mayor also mailed Mr. Doucet a letter dated March 15, 2021, warning him of the same. Since November 2021, Mr. Doucet has been paying $700 for water and sewer, despite there being no substantial change to his consumption.”

Humphrey said he hasn’t had the opportunity to carefully review the cease-and-desist letter but said the city’s attorney has it and is in contact with the DA’s office.

Humphrey said the city’s attorney will inform the city on the correct action to take regarding the letter.

