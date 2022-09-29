The Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center in La Grange will host the 10th annual Heritage Fest & Muziky on October 14th and 15th. This year’s Fest will also include SPJST’s 125th Anniversary Celebration with added venues and entertainment!
The Fest will open on Friday in front of the Main Center and TCHCC’s famous homemade Chicken & Dumplings will be served while it lasts in the Hanslik Banquet Hall beginning at 5:30 pm. The KJT Octoberfest on the Deck will begin at 4 pm with music by the Dujka Brothers from 6 - 9:30 pm. Mark and John Dujka have been making music together for over 34 years and have several acknowledgements to their name. Bring your lawn chairs but leave your coolers at home, please!
Saturday, the big day kicks off at 10 am with an opening ceremony at 10:30 am. The Cavender’s Auto Country Hospoda will be filled with cold pivo and musical entertainment by the famous Round Top Brass Band of Round Top and Czech & Then Some Band of Ennis from 11:00 am to 6 pm. In the SPJST Pavilion, enjoy hospitality and music, including performances by SPJSTs Houston Concert Orchestra and the Dallas Czech Orchestra. The Commemorative 125th Anniversary of SPJST Ceremony will take place at 1PM.
Enjoy more music at the Muziky, Muziky event from 7-9:30 pm in the Sanford Schmid Amphitheater. Always a popular part of the Heritage Fest, this year’s Legends Series show is sure to be the biggest yet! The final event of the Fest will kick off at 5:30 PM with Divine Testament providing great country and gospel music for the social hour.
Then at 7PM, THE KING LIVES! Don’t miss the ultimate tribute to Elvis Presley in concert, starring international award-winning artist Kraig Parker, with the Royal Tribute Band & Brass. For over 20 years this act has toured the world, keeping the spirit and timeless music of Elvis alive in the hearts of eager fans. Experience the authentic look, voice and presence of music’s greatest icon. You will be “all shook up” by the show that has been hailed as “the closest thing to the King!” Elvis has NOT left the building! Admission to the show is only $10! VIP admission is $25 and must be purchased in advance (only 30 available). Presale tickets are available at TCHCC Office in La Grange and the SPJST Home Office in Temple. Presale tickets will only be available until Thursday, October 13.
Finishing off the night with a real BANG will be the huge HEB Fireworks Finale above the Amphitheater.
In addition to enjoying the great music, you’re invited to stroll the Czech Village, an early 1900s recreated village complete with residential houses, barns, and stores. Demonstrations of early life for the immigrants will take place throughout the grounds all day, including working in the Zapalac Saw Mill, the operation of the Czech Newspaper Museum press and engine, blacksmithing, corn shelling and grinding, hay pressing, and the making of textiles, soap, noodles, sausage, honey and more. Children activities will be available by the Leo’s Club (train ride) and KJZT (pumpkin painting) along with many other activities for everyone to take part in. SPJST & TCHCC will hold a Corn Hole Tournament, the Kolace Eating Contest, Dunking Booth and the Beer Tasting Competition.
