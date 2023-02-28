Fort Bend County Czech Heritage Society has had numerous activities the past few months.
In November our chapter hosted the Fall State Meeting at the KC Hall in Rosenberg with Mayor Raines giving a welcome to Rosenberg speech. The current Miss Texas Czech-Slovak Queen Destiny Hollingsworth and her little sister Natalie Hollingsworth assisted with the memorial service candle lighting ceremony, presentation of awards, and celebration of chapter anniversaries. Concho Valley Chapter, Ellis County Chapter, and Fort Bend County celebrated their 35th anniversary.
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, we met at the SPJST Hall in Needville, Texas, for our Christmas party and membership meeting. Bettye Anhaiser installed the officers for 2023-2024. President Linda Pavlicek presented personal gifts to all the executive committee members of CHS for 2021-2022. She thanked them for all the work they did. Cherie Vasquez was announced as the 2022 Outstanding Member and she will also represent the chapter at the upcoming Texans of Czech Ancestry (TOCA) awards banquet. We had a catered meal followed by strudels and other items for dessert. We had a silent auction, 50/50 drawing and lots of door prizes.
Friday, February 3, 2023 we held our annual soup supper fundraiser. We offered salad and soups, a 50/50 raffle, raffle tickets, and a silent auction that was so popular it looked like everyone was playing musical chairs just before the auction ended.
Our next meeting was held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Benton Realty in Rosenberg. Member Tom Stavinoha gave us some history of both sides of his Czech family, the Stavinohas and the Vaceks, along with his past and present jobs. Chef Pavla Van Bibber traveled from Austin along with her husband and friends and spoke on her history of getting to America with her parents, meeting her husband, and moving to Texas. She said people have two jobs; be self-sufficient, and believe in God. She brought a huge decorated two-story gingerbread house with large trees, a deer, and a nutcracker, a gingerbread box that holds cookies, decorated sugar eggs, and her granddaughter's kroj that was on display. She also brought a sheet of strudel, a bag of cookies for everyone, and her recipe for Austrian Linzer Cookies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.