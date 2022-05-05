Cullinan Park Receives Special Grant from the George Foundation in Honor of Trustee John Null

The George Foundation honored outgoing President of the Board, John Null, with a $25,000 donation to Cullinan Park Conservancy. Both the George Foundation and Null have been supporters of the
Conservancy and Park for many years. Conservancy Board President Robbin Mallett said, “We are so grateful for the continued support of the George Foundation and of John and Diana Null. The continued success of the improvement projects at Cullinan Park would not be possible without their support.”
The Conservancy works to enhance the natural beauty of the Park for all by raising funds for capital improvements. Current projects include the much‐needed expansion of parking and additional trails.
The Conservancy is also raising funds to complete the Learn, Explore and Play (LEAP) children’s nature play area at the park.
For more information on the Park or Conservancy, visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org or email cullinanparkconservancy@gmail.com.
